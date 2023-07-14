Digital HSSE Coordinator

Job summary

Reporting to Manager HSSE external operations & wellbeing, the HSSE coordinator will be responsible to coordinate HSSE processes (group reporting, and HSSE themed initiatives) and support the HSSE and Wellbeing networks with Digital and SS&V Verticals; contribute to automation projects for New Hire (employee and supplier) Induction, New Projects, Control of Work (Digital) and support the Health and Wellbeing agenda. The scope of the role is approximately 65% supporting Digital, 35% supporting SS&V: Digital: Five Verticals (digital product management, digital technology, digital enterprise, digital security, and digital transformation & integration), drive the digital agenda globally for bp. These teams are growing quickly onboarding new hires (employees and external suppliers) to meet current and increasing demands. HSSE activities and requirements vary given employment status. Sustainability, Strategy and Ventures (SS&V): SS&V defines and accelerates the delivery of bp strategy, while engraining sustainability in our business and promoting ethics and compliance across the ‎organization. There are 8 Verticals within SS&V, Including Ventures with a portfolio of 30+ Ventures companies. The HSSE Coordinator will play a critical role in maintaining the day-to-day HSSE programmes within Digital and SS&V. The end goal is a strong safety culture, which reduces the risk of everyday operations.

Innovation & Engineering



HSSE Group



What does the day to day look like?

The successful candidate will be required to:

Coordinate HSSE processes:

Perform IRIS Coordinator activities in support of Group reporting including: Recording monthly work hours and km’s driven for employees and suppliers located at bp locations Request Organizational changes (name changes, locations added/removed) Monitor staff compliance to annual HSSE Plan and provide conformance reports for the Quarterly QPR’s/EPR’s/adhoc requests from digital teams and individuals. Collate safety observations, near misses and incident data.

Coordinate quarterly HSSE Network meetings and support agenda.

Contribute to automation projects for New Hire Induction, New projects, and Control of work.

Health and Wellbeing agenda – support I&E HSSE and Wellbeing team in promoting Health & Wellbeing agenda.



What do we want to see from you!

University degree (or the equivalent in work experience), preferably in a technical discipline

A self-starter capable of taking the initiative in response to changing circumstances

An articulate and confident communicator

Formal HSSE qualification (e.g., NEBOSH Certificate or equivalent) highly desirable

Experience in HSSE including detailed understanding of personal safety and process safety matters.

Excellent interpersonal, communication (oral and written), engagement, team-working and influencing skills are required

Self-motivated, accustomed to being in positions of responsibility and accountability.

A good working knowledge of IT Microsoft applications i.e. Word, Excel, PowerPoint

Demonstrate good communication and presentation skills

Ability to plan and prioritise

Have strong organisational skills, for records management

Ability to provide services to the highest specification

Ability to build strong working relationships

Ability to motivate self and others, excellent time management and organisational skills

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



