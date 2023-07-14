Digital HSSE Coordinator

Reporting to Manager HSSE external operations & wellbeing, the HSSE coordinator will be responsible to coordinate HSSE processes (group reporting, and HSSE themed initiatives) and support the HSSE and Wellbeing networks with Digital and SS&V Verticals; contribute to automation projects for New Hire (employee and supplier) Induction, New Projects, Control of Work (Digital) and support the Health and Wellbeing agenda. The scope of the role is approximately 65% supporting Digital, 35% supporting SS&V: Digital: Five Verticals (digital product management, digital technology, digital enterprise, digital security, and digital transformation & integration), drive the digital agenda globally for bp. These teams are growing quickly onboarding new hires (employees and external suppliers) to meet current and increasing demands. HSSE activities and requirements vary given employment status. Sustainability, Strategy and Ventures (SS&V): SS&V defines and accelerates the delivery of bp strategy, while engraining sustainability in our business and promoting ethics and compliance across the organization. There are 8 Verticals within SS&V, Including Ventures with a portfolio of 30+ Ventures companies. The HSSE Coordinator will play a critical role in maintaining the day-to-day HSSE programmes within Digital and SS&V. The end goal is a strong safety culture, which reduces the risk of everyday operations.
