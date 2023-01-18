Job summary

bp is re-purposing the existing Kwinana refinery site to an integrated energy hub, to support bp's net zero aims. This supported by establishing a new renewable plant at the Kwinana site, producing renewable jet fuel and diesel from sustainable feed sources, and production of green Hydrogen for use by industry.



The Digital Integration Lead acts as site portfolio manager for initiatives where new digital tools and platforms are developed and introduced, to support the establishment of the Kwinana Energy Hub. They shape the local digital strategy and priorities in alignment with the broader business, working closely with the central delivery teams to implement best in class solutions.



The digital integration lead identifies and leads digital improvements for the site, and ensures the right business case is in place and stakeholders are aligned to ensure rapid adoption of new platforms, working with delivery owners and infrastructure co-ordinators to implement agreed solutions.



The role will be based at the bp Kwinana Energy Hub site, in Kwinana Beach. It is expected a portion of time will be spent liaising with the central product managers in the UK & US.



You will use your knowledge of digital systems and tool, ability to generate strong business cases, and excellent communication and engagement skills to develop a robust digital strategy aligned with business needs.



What you will deliver:



Development of site digital strategy, engaging with key future projects to understand business needs and possible solutions.

Work with implementation teams to ensure business needs are met in required time

Develop business case, and engage stakeholders to align on required digital solutions for the Kwinana energy hub.

Development of budgets and resource plans to support implementation of digital strategy

Engage the site and lead digital improvement initiatives

Prioritise digital improvement plans against available resources.

Align site digital strategy with broader refining business and central delivery teams.

Promote digital awareness on site, co-ordinate digital ideas hopper and make recommendations on digital activities to senior management.

Advise on setup of ADO (and similar agile management tools) across site projects to ensure consistency

Communication and Listening - The incumbent is dependent on receiving data from others to both identify opportunities, solve problems, and articulate proposals, and must be able to communicate effectively across a range of disciplines, backgrounds and experience levels.

High level of planning and organisation, able to co-ordinate activities across multiple teams, locations and timezones.

Understanding Digital systems and technologies - For both assessment of existing and proposal of new or modified systems the incumbent must understand applicable technology. This is not a programming roles, but must have sufficient knowledge to interact with IT, digital and program teams.

Budgeting skills and basic understanding of cost managment and reporting

Development of systematic based digital strategies

Relevant Engineering/Science degree preferred, but not essentialEssential Skills and ExperienceBP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you.Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.