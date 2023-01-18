.
bp is re-purposing the existing Kwinana refinery site to an integrated energy hub, to support bp's net zero aims. This supported by establishing a new renewable plant at the Kwinana site, producing renewable jet fuel and diesel from sustainable feed sources, and production of green Hydrogen for use by industry.
The Digital Integration Lead acts as site portfolio manager for initiatives where new digital tools and platforms are developed and introduced, to support the establishment of the Kwinana Energy Hub. They shape the local digital strategy and priorities in alignment with the broader business, working closely with the central delivery teams to implement best in class solutions.
The digital integration lead identifies and leads digital improvements for the site, and ensures the right business case is in place and stakeholders are aligned to ensure rapid adoption of new platforms, working with delivery owners and infrastructure co-ordinators to implement agreed solutions.
The role will be based at the bp Kwinana Energy Hub site, in Kwinana Beach. It is expected a portion of time will be spent liaising with the central product managers in the UK & US.
You will use your knowledge of digital systems and tool, ability to generate strong business cases, and excellent communication and engagement skills to develop a robust digital strategy aligned with business needs.
What you will deliver:
Development of site digital strategy, engaging with key future projects to understand business needs and possible solutions.