Digital Learning Lead

Job summary

Working as part of an impactful global team, the role is accountable for the development and growth of digital and technology skills for bp. It will focus on three areas of skills development: upskilling, reskilling & deep-skilling, driving increased digital fluency across the entire organisation, providing development routes into the digital disciplines for those wanting digital roles and the development of deep expertise in specific digital areas of interest.

This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a continually evolving and exciting part of bp, and to have significant influence over our digital success. This would suit someone who can partner well with others and can take opportunities and initiative driving innovative learning solutions to help enable a digital first culture in bp.

Building and maintaining deep business relationships and fostering a partnership between the business and learning organisation will be crucial. This will ensure alignment between business and learning priorities and aim to deliver on a co-owned set of OKR’s.

Key responsibilities

Lead the performance consulting process to understand the strategic needs of our people and business strategy from a digital perspective, across I&E Digital and the broader bp.

Partners internally with business and P&C teams to deliver current and future skills interventions.

Participate in partnerships across industry and community groups for digital skills.

Co-own the skills taxonomy and definitions for the digital disciplines, with input from taxonomy specialists and SME’s internal and external to bp.

Foster a culture of continuous learning and innovation within the organization by encouraging experimentation and the adoption of new technologies.

Implements the standardization and modernization of learning offers including wider organization programs and learning matrix such as graduate programs, and career frameworks.

Leads the curation, design and maintenance of learning offers (global and local) in partnership with the shared hub and other partners.

Engages the business to identify and foster business Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) relationships needed to produce high quality and relevant learning solutions.

Act as the product manager in the design process to deliver learning solutions that solve business problems. Participate as a squad member for more complex agile projects as and when required.

Leads the design of value and impact measurement approaches and shares results with the business for their area of interest.

Integrates with the wider learning organization to bring value. i.e. graduate programs, career pathways and/or development of learning policies.

Key member of strategic ‘people meetings’ and representative of FS&L to key business events and teams.

Experience and behavioral criteria

High level of knowledge in the digital and technology domains with a good understanding of digital transformations and the skills needed for the future.

Experience having worked digital, data or technology focused role.

Validated leadership skills relevant to the management of SMEs to ensure the provision of extraordinary digital learning.

Able to lead, influence and build consensus and engagement across teams, functions, and geographies to understand and meet stakeholder needs.

Ability to think strategically, collaborating with colleagues and third parties to develop systemic and creative solutions.

Able to drive innovation through diversity of thought and inclusivity to deliver high-impact interventions.

Outstanding communication skills.

Strong evidence of being a self-starter who proactively takes initiative, handles multiple / conflicting priorities, demonstrating flexibility and adaptability in handling change in a dynamic environment.

Excellent performance advising, stakeholder management skills are important. Demonstrated ability to apply business acumen and clearly link learning value to business results.

Excellent technology skills, ideally with a mindset of digital-first solutions.

Experience of breaking down, structuring, and conveying knowledge, either as a mentor, trainer, lecturer or similar.

Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.