Digital Marketing Manager – ASPAC PU

The AsPac PU Digital Marketing Manager will provide leadership and support to Markets to define and execute with excellence Digital Marketing programs and solutions to engage consumers and customers, build resilient relationships with them, and leverage the strength of these relationships to improve consumer/customer loyalty, trade up and ultimately drive both revenue and profit growth. Will work in close collaboration with Marketing, Sales and Digital & Data teams.

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



The PU Digital Marketing Manager will identify and prioritise capability required to digitally enable delivery of Consumer and Customer acquisition, engagement and loyalty plans for the AsPac PU in support of the defined business strategy and Marketing Plans for markets. Will own the development of frameworks and KPIs for Digital Marketing and support markets to embed these. Work together with Digital and Data team to build capability and processes in markets to implement data strategy. A key component of this position involves working with a cross-functional team and key agency partners to develop and lead the consumer relationship marketing strategy, from ideation through implementation and analysis. Starting with consumer insights and marketing objectives, partner with the market teams to map out consumer digital journeys and develop our engagement plan. Cultivate collaborative relationships with the marketing teams of each market to ensure delivery of agreed Digital Marketing program through effective planning and organizing of the workstreams and processes. Drive the E commerce strategy and execution in AsPac. Planning and deployment of team resource. Setting team targets within bp guidelines.

Digital Marketing experience across multiple markets. Experience in E-Commerce channels; D2C.

- Strong analytical marketing orientation.

- Understanding of financial assessment & ROI analysis.

- Able to handle multiple priorities and adjust priorities to accelerate results with efficiency and follow through.

- Experience advising outside agencies and facilitating flawless interaction between agencies.

- Track record of effective leadership of teams and / or networks - with necessary credibility to influence the sales, marketing, operations, supply chain and other stakeholders.

- A thought leader and champion of digital innovation within the business; staying abreast of industry developments and identifying relevant future technology and application opportunities to transform BP’s participation in the digital space.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy among others!



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



