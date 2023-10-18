Digital Marketing Operations Manager

Job summary

A customer focused role, responsible for developing and implementing an integrated brand and communication plan for South Africa, working cohesively with the brand and loyalty team. The role will include briefing and managing agencies, setting & tracking media KPI’s and campaign efficiencies and oversee the implementation of the digital marketing strategy.



Key Accountabilities:Develop and implement effective communication strategies that build customer loyalty programs, brand awareness and customer satisfaction. Design, develop, and distribute consistent themes, messaging and branding throughout all communication touch pointsEvaluate the success of various communication strategies and provide and implement recommendations for improvement Oversee efficient process for the regulatory review and approval of communication materials Develop and oversee implementation of digital marketing strategy Analyse the results and effectiveness of campaigns to deliver actionable insights and recommendations and generating monthly reports on the digital marketing portfolioEnsure that marketing and communications efforts adhere to agreed timelines and managing expectations with various stakeholdersAnalyze online statistics while identifying opportunities to optimize performance and report insights to leadershipDevelop effective resource material targeted at different markets to facilitate implementation of business development Conduct regular communication audits to gauge effectiveness of channels used and whether messages are understood in the manner intended Agency relationship management in line with global agency process.Represent the brand and comms objectives within the retail brand strategyEducation & Experience RequiredEducationAppropriate post graduate qualification Experience10 years’ experience. 3 years should have been spent in a supervisory position Understanding of petroleum industry Experience in marketing (brand campaigns, agency management, media planning)Experience in digital (content management, social media, media planning0Experience in brand strategySkills and CompetenciesExcellent interpersonal skills and ability to build relationships with different stakeholders Strong knowledge of content development and Project management Knowledge of different marketing channels Strong knowledge of communication practices and techniques In depth knowledge of various social media platforms, best practices, and website analytics



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



