Digital Marketing Specialist

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Job Purpose

Define, develop, and implement with excellence Digital Marketing programs and solutions in line with Global strategy, PU frameworks and Market MWB and Plans.

Will work in close collaboration with PU Digital & Ecommerce Marketing manager, Country Marketing, Sales, Digital & Data teams, and external SMEs/Agencies.

Key Accountabilities

Digital Marketing

. Engage consumers and influencers to strengthen brand power (Meaningful, Different, Salient) and meet Brand goals esp. with new segments – Younger consumers and Women.

Work with agencies and Marketing team to help deliver engaging and relevant content across digital media.

Ensure Brand safety guidelines are followed and campaign KPI tracked to drive continuous improvement in efficiency and effectiveness.

Data Marketing

Develop new, leverage existing marketing programs to acquire high quality and relevant consumer and customer First Party data (Inc. Using ecosystem partners)

Utilising our data on Customers & Consumers to understand their behaviours, enabling targeted and automated marketing to drive key KPIs.

Build direct, long-term relationships Consumers and Customers to build equity and lifetime value.

Workshop CRM: Working together with Channel marketing team, develop and build up workshop CRM program to connect sizable customer base with full digital approach and build long-term relationship with them to drive advocacy and Sales.

Sponsorship & Projects

Work with PU and Global Brand & Comms and Country Sales & Marketing teams to engage and implement impactful sponsorship engagements and activations.

Leverage on global and local sponsorships and collaborations to build brand power.

Lead marketing projects if required

Job Holder Requirements

Bachelor’s degree

MBA or equivalent post graduate degree in business or Marketing desirable

Experience

6+ years of experience in B2C or B2B Marketing in Marketing led companies

3+ Experience in Digital and social marketing

CRM and/or Ecommerce experience desirable

Excellent analytical skills in analyzing data and understanding customer behavior to identify trends and opportunities for growth.

Strong analytical mindset with an ability to use data to drive decision-making and present solutions

Experience of working with agencies across multiple channels

Experience of working in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces

Lubricants experience desirable but not essential

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



