Digital Operations & Data Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

Lead PU digital transformation journey to deploy bp compliant digital systems and support PU leadership team to build new digital mind set Integrate user stories and requirements to create a prioritized road-map for the PU.

Provide options for new digital business model and implementation roadmap with support from other internal and external digital partners

Leverage data & analytics to provide meaningful insights for PU leadership team to make sound and quick decisions to grow business

Key Accountabilities:

Set up a clear roadmap on digital system deployment

Take lead on project execution with digital team and partners

Assure the systems operate well and user experience is satisfied

Continually improve system with current business process simplification, new user request, and system upgrade

Work with digital team and partners to ensure the right data architecture is in place to accommodate the business needs and business model change

Ensure the consistent and clearly understood data definition across all parts of the business

Lead insight and business analysts to provide standard and tailormade reports to drive right business decisions (SIP, DBP, Contract, Pricing, Investment, Trade promotion, Sales Campaign)

Explore digital solutions to support new business model options (eCommerce, digital complain) with Sales, BD, and Marketing team

Provide direction to GBS/other service partners to ensure all data reporting requirements are aligned with business needs

Support PU LT to develop overall team capability on digital and data behaviour improvement

Key requirements:

University degree essential, a post graduate degree would be value added

Digital system deployment experience

Process simplification experience

Data analytical and reporting experience

Business operation experience

Team lead and culture transformation experience

Digital innovation, Investment management, Data management and analytics, Solutions delivery

Using Operational tools to improve customer experience – Mastery

Customer journey mapping – Mastery

Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding - Skillful application

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.