Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Innovation & Engineering function team and advance your career as a

Digital Operations Lead!

As a Staff Service Engineer you are a technology service expert providing bp with capabilities in the definition, and operation of critical IT services. The role uses knowledge of both traditional concepts and site/software reliability principles and operational support techniques.

Our Staff Service Engineers hold management roles over the delivery of services from internal squads or external providers to ensure business performance in line with agreed, SLOs, IT outcomes and levels of risk and resilience. You ensure operational integrity and operational compliance with appropriate regulatory and internal standards. You are familiar with DevOps based models as well as traditional outcome based services, and are skilled in working with multidisciplinary teams to identify and resolve customer pain points, inefficiencies, and blockers to delivery velocity. You are a skilled vendor manager, able to ensure the success of traditional outsourced service contracts, and to drive continuous improvements in service quality and customer experience.

In this role You will:

Lead and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Lead the development, testing, operations, and ongoing improvements to digital products and services.

Ensure on operational integrity, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy, Digital Security or other relevant Regulatory, Legal and Compliance functions.

Collaborate extensively with wider Digital technology teams to resolve complex incidents, requests, and problems, and will act as technical advisors on major digital projects.

Assure the safe application and adoption of new and updated technologies into the environment, working with customers to ensure requirements are met and respond to critical issues where needed.



We have the following requirements:

8+ years experience in scaled Service Delivery Roles with experience managing software vendors or outsources service providers alongside internal teams

Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and partners up to senior executive level

Experience of leading teams in delivering IT services and application developments on SAP, Salesforce or comparable cloud applications.

Familiar with PAAS and SAAS service delivery.

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects and delivering into an operational service.

Business knowledge of Finance Accounting processes including period close and reconciliation.

Ownership of product’s backlog with full accountability for changes to the Product.

Build and maintain relationships with business partners including driving the Governance meetings and supporting the yearly BAG process by providing cost estimations.

Participation in internal/external Audit including ensuring services are SOX compliant.

Build and maintain relationships with internal and external vendors. Participate in vendor service transition to align with bp's strategic partners.

Experience of PMO related activities to setup orders, manage budget and align to forecast/actuals cost allocations.

Strong experience in managing and resolving major incidents affecting live operations. Experience in managing and providing effective incident resolution, business communication, restoring services safely and securely in the shortest possible recovery time.

Desirable Experience:

Exposure to energy commodity trading.

Experience with PowerBI platform.

Experience with Mulesoft integration.

Derivatives accounting and disclosures process.

Business knowledge of Counterparty due diligence processes



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.