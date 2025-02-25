Job summary

The Digital Operations Specialist is responsible for supporting the development and the enablement of the digital strategic initiatives across all META countries ( Middle East & Pakistan, Türkiye, Central Asia, Africa). The Digital Operations Specialist will work closely with users, product owners, product/project managers, leaders, key stakeholders to define and execute the digital initiatives and approach, ensure alignment and collaboration, and drive the adoption and sustainability of the assigned digital products and solutions for the region.

About bp Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

Key Accountabilities:

Identify and address customer and partner experience gaps through agile digital solutions, accelerating business and customer outcomes.

Enable digital experiences that are aligned with customer needs, business priorities and goals, and that optimize the value realization of digital capabilities.

Maintain and drives optimum performance of the assigned digital products and /or solutions, assuring the transactional continuity towards and the continuous product evolution, in advancing digital business agenda

Land and expand the digital solution across business, customer segments, and countries, achieving customer and operational excellen

Foster a culture of change readiness and agility

Understand business requirements and role of digital portfolio

Support the development and implementation of the digital strategy and plan for assigned initiatives

Ensure optimum functioning of digital products through appropriate escalation and resolution through Technology/assigned technical resources

Monitor and measure the effectiveness and outcomes of the digital initiatives and/or interventions, and adjust the plan as needed.

Work with users to develop and maintain prioritised back-log of user stories for the assigned digital products

Work with relevant stakeholders – Product Owners, Product Manager at regional and global level to deploy agreed user stories in the form of product features

Provide guidance and feedback to all stakeholders and team members, and promote the adoption of digital and data management solutions and methodologies.

Build and maintain relationships with leaders, project managers, and key stakeholders, and act as a trusted advisor and digital expert.

Facilitate and support the the digial network, including SME(Subject Matter Expert), champions, users, sponsors, and advocates, and ensure alignment and collaboration across the organization.

Contribute to the continuous improvement and innovation of the change management function and capability.

Conduct regular data quality to ensure accurate representation and decision making

Understand bp guidelines I&E(Innovation &Engineering), Digital security, financial frameworks and processes to recommend the right approach for delivering the required solution

Maintain compliance requirements like access control, PII (Personal Identifiable information) and cyber-security checks

Education:

University degree or equivalent desirable

Experience:

Digital system deployment experience

Process simplification experience

Change management experience

Experience in CRM (Customer Relationship Management) programs

Skills & competencies:

Digital Fluency - Mastery

Delivers an effortless customer experience – Mastery

Analytical thinking – Skillful

Business acumen – Skilful

Salesforce knowledge – Preferred

Powerapps - Preferred



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agile Working, Analytics, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Implementation Planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



