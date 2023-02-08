Job summary

As part of bp, Castrol Lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. For more than 120 years as a global brand, Castrol sustained track record of innovation and technology leadership. We develop, manufacture, distribute and market most advanced lubricating oils, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, greases, metal-working fluids and provide service and maintenance offers to customers in the automotive, industrial, shipping, and oil exploration and production sectors across the globe.



Castrol’s stated purpose is “to keep the world moving”. We will continually evolve to respond quickly to our customers, competitors and markets and to be able to thrive in the future.



We are now seeking a Digital Operations & Data Manager (ASPAC) to lead the Castrol ASPAC digital and data analytics transformation; and deploy advanced customer, consumer and operational digital and data solutions across 7 markets in the region.



About the Role:

• Explore and ideate digital solutions to support new business model options and route-to-market decisions with Sales, Business Development and Marketing teams.

• Curate and execute a clear roadmap on digital platform deployment.

• Lead the ASPAC digital operations & data team to execute local performance unit and global initiatives.

• Ensure platforms and solutions are designed and operated with user experience at the forefront of mind.

• Drive continuous improvement initiatives

• Work with other digital teams across bp, and partners, to ensure the right data architecture is in place to meet business requirements and growth.

• Lead insights and business analysis to provide standard and tailored reports to drive business decisions.

• Support the Castrol ASPAC Leadership team to develop a digital and data capability culture.

• Represent ASPAC at global and inter-business forums.



About You:

• Have a passion for new technologies and digital innovation

• Demonstrated expertise in digital system deployment

• Have proven experience leading a team and developing capability

• Extensive business operation and process simplification experience

• Strong data and analytics experience



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



The Benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

• Career development and mentoring programs

• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach