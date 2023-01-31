Job summary

The bp procurement organisation seeks to leverage our scale and commercial mindset to drive a world class cost base and to collaborate with the supply chain to build even greater value for the business while mitigating risk. Digital & Talent Supply is focused on transforming supply, digitising operations and developing a phenomenal team to drive triple bottom line value across bp’s Digital and Talent supply chains.

Reporting to the Senior Manager and working as part of the wider team the Digital Partnerships Advisor will play a leadership role in crafting the future of Digital categories within the function building a dedicated, market facing capability for partnership and innovation that reflects the pace of change and technology disruption required to reinvent bp.

The post holder will develop strong working relationships across the Digital category teams and the wider business enabling delivery of sustained business value consistent with bp’s strategic priorities.

Key Accountabilities:

Identify, shape and implement more collaborative, agile and innovative approaches to supply market engagement to drive greater groundbreaking impact on behalf of bp

Lead and support identification and development of purpose-driven partnerships and more effective partnerships to solve business problems and drive new sources of value beyond cost

Identify opportunities to transform bp’s demand and leverage supply market innovation to create value and achieve bp’s aims and ambition

Implement change at pace, navigating a sophisticated and changing business environment and managing multiple stakeholders and dimensions to ensure we perform whilst we transform

Develop groundbreaking ideas and methods of doing things, making connections between previously unrelated teams and areas of spend; relentlessly focusing on customer, E2E efficiencies and innovative commercial models

Facilitate the mindset shift required to transition from a traditional perspective towards an agile and collaborative way of thinking, i.e. encouraging & appreciating value, speed and flexibility

Understand the implications of developments in the marketplace and evaluate how they may present opportunities or threats

Enable optimisation of legacy requirements while promoting transformation as the business and market allows

Develop an effective supplier management approach to access innovation and advantaged supply

Align a diverse set of stakeholders’ requirements and bring diverse groups together around common business challenges to identify and implement solutions at pace

Work within cross segment, regional and joint venture models

Requirements:

Builds opportunities that provide mutual value and drive competitive advantage

Continuously challenges suppliers to generate value-based solutions that deliver improved results

Proactively identifies, sets up and champions collaborative supplier relationships to drive entrepreneurial outcomes, innovation and mutual gain

Brings together creative ideas into a detailed approach or solution, seeking better solutions for new requirements

Uses digital technologies to develop new insight, projects and opportunities

Takes the lead in embedding digital communication and collaboration

Track record of communicating and influencing with impact across different levels in the organisation using a range of styles and approaches

Uses understanding of partner strategy and category knowledge to develop a viable, long term view of requirements

Reviews insights and suggests improvements to enhance benefit delivery and improve implementation success for sourcing strategies

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Resilient and expert in working in multi-faceted environment

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.