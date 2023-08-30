This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

The bp procurement organisation aspires to leverage our scale and commercial mindset to drive a world class cost base, and to collaborate with the supply chain to create even greater value for the business while mitigating risk. Digital & Talent Supply is focused on transforming supply, digitising operations and developing a great team to drive triple bottom line value across bp’s Digital and Talent supply chains.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Reporting to the Digital Partnerships Senior Manager and working as part of the wider Digital & Talent Supply team the Digital Partnerships Advisor will play a leadership role in shaping the future of Digital categories within the function building a dedicated, market facing capability for partnership and innovation that reflects the pace of change and technology disruption required to reinvent bp.

The post holder will develop strong working relationships across the Digital category teams and the wider business enabling delivery of sustained business value consistent with bp’s strategic priorities.

Key Accountabilities:

Identify, shape and implement more collaborative, agile and innovative approach to supply market engagement to drive greater transformational impact on behalf of bp.

Lead and support identification and development of purpose-driven partnerships and more effective supplier relationships to solve business problems and drive new sources of value beyond cost. Identify opportunities to transform bp’s demand and leverage supply market innovation to create value and achieve bp’s aims and ambition.

Implement change at pace, navigating a complex and changing business environment and managing multiple stakeholders and dimensions to ensure we perform whilst we transform.

Develop pioneering ideas and methods of doing things, making connections between previously unrelated teams and areas of spend; relentlessly focus on customer, E2E efficiencies and innovative commercial models.

Facilitate the mindset shift required to transition from a traditional perspective towards an agile and collaborative way of thinking, i.e. encouraging & appreciating value, speed and flexibility.

Understand the implications of developments in the marketplace and evaluate how they may present opportunities or threats.

Enable optimisation of legacy requirements while promoting transformation as the business and market allows.

Develop an effective supplier management approach to access innovation and advantaged supply.

Align a diverse set of stakeholders’ requirements and bring diverse groups together around common business challenges to identify and implement solutions at pace.

Work within cross segment, regional and joint venture models.

Essential Experience:

Creates opportunities that provide mutual value and drive competitive advantage. Continuously challenges suppliers to generate value-based solutions that deliver improved results.

Proactively identifies, sets up and nurtures collaborative supplier relationships to drive transformational outcomes, innovation and mutual gain.

Experiments with new ideas. Brings together the creative ideas into a systematic approach or solution, seeking better solutions for new requirements.

Uses digital technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities.

Takes the lead in embedding digital communication and collaboration into own team's way of working.

Track record of communicating and influencing with impact across different levels in the organization using a range of styles and approaches.

Uses understanding of stakeholder strategy and category knowledge to develop a viable, long term view of requirements.

Reviews insights and suggests improvements to enhance benefit delivery and improve implementation success for sourcing strategies.

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Engaging, collaborative and agile way of working.

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.