Job summary

The Digital Partnerships Analyst will play a key part in shaping the future of Digital categories within the function building a dedicated, market-facing capability for partnership and innovation that reflects the pace of change and technology disruption required to reinvent bp. Develop strong working relationships across the Digital category teams and the wider business enabling delivery of sustained business value consistent with bp's strategic priorities.

Key Accountabilities:

Identify, shape and implement a more collaborative, agile and new way to supply market engagement

Lead and support identification and development of purpose-driven partnerships and more effective relationships to tackle business problems

Drive new sources of value beyond cost

Identify opportunities to transform bp’s demand and leverage supply market innovation to build value and achieve bp’s aims and ambition

Develop groundbreaking ideas and methods of doing things, making connections between previously unrelated teams and areas of spend

Support the mentality shift required to transition from a traditional perspective towards an agile and collaborative way of thinking

Understand the implications of developments in the marketplace and evaluate how they may present opportunities or threats

Enable optimisation of legacy requirements while promoting transformation as the business and market allows

Develop an effective supplier management approach to access innovation and advantaged supply

Align a diverse set of partners’ requirements and bring diverse groups together around common business challenges to identify and implement solutions at pace

Crucial Experience:

Builds opportunities that provide mutual value and drive competitive advantage

Challenges suppliers to generate value-based solutions that deliver improved results

Sets up and champions collaborative supplier relationships to drive groundbreaking outcomes, innovation and mutual gain

Experiments with new insights and brings together the creative ideas into a detailed approach or solution, seeking better solutions for new requirements

Uses digital technologies to develop new insights, projects and opportunities

Takes the lead in embedding digital communication and collaboration

Ability to communicate and influence with impact across different levels in the organisation using a range of styles and approaches

Uses understanding of partner strategy and category knowledge to develop a viable, long term view of requirements

Reviews insights and suggests improvements to enhance benefit delivery and improve implementation success for sourcing strategies.

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Engaging, collaborative and agile way of working

