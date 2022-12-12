Job summary

The Digital Partnerships Coordinator will play a part in shaping the future of Digital categories within the function supporting creation of a dedicated, market facing capability for partnerships and innovation that reflects the pace of change and technology disruption required to reinvent bp. The post holder will develop good working relationships across Digital category teams and wider business enabling delivery of sustained business value consistent with bp's strategic priorities.

Reporting to the Senior Manager and working as part of the wider Digital & Talent Supply team the Coordinator will play a part in crafting the future of Digital categories within the function supporting creation of a dedicated, market facing capability for partnerships and innovation that reflects the pace of change and technology disruption required to reinvent bp.

The post holder will develop strong working relationships across the Digital category teams and the wider business enabling delivery of sustained business value consistent with bp’s strategic priorities.

Key Accountabilities:

Support the identification, shaping and implementation of a more collaborative, agile and new way to supply market engagement

Support identification and development of purposeful partnerships and more effective relationships to tackle business problems and drive new sources of value beyond cost.

Identify opportunities to transform bp’s demand and leverage supply market innovation to build value and achieve bp’s aims and ambition

Develop groundbreaking ideas and methods of doing things, making connections between previously unrelated teams and areas of spend

Support the attitude shift required to transition from a traditional perspective towards an agile and collaborative way of thinking

Understand the implications of developments in the marketplace and evaluate how they may present opportunities or threats.

Enable optimisation of legacy requirements while promoting transformation as the business and market allows.

Support development of an effective supplier management approach to access innovation

Work with the Digital Partnerships team to align a diverse set of partners’ requirements

Bring diverse groups together around common business challenges

Crucial Experience:

Supports creation of opportunities that provide mutual value and drive competitive advantage

Implements initiatives that challenge suppliers to generate value-based solutions that deliver improved results

Exposure to strategic and collaborative supplier relationships to drive groundbreaking outcomes, innovation and mutual gain.

Experiments with new insights and works with others to bring together creative ideas into a detailed approach

Familiar with using digital technologies to develop new insights, projects and opportunities

Supports embedding digital communication and collaboration into own team's way of working

Ability to communicate and influence with impact across different functions in the organisation using a range of styles and approaches

Shares insights and suggests improvements to enhance benefit delivery and improve implementation success for sourcing strategies and transformation initiatives

