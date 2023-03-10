Digital Partnerships Lead

Job summary

Responsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using advanced technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of stakeholders, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and managing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Role Synopsis

bp’s aim to reimagine energy and to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, requires a ground-breaking rethink of all that we do. bp will not be able to achieve its ambitions alone and will need to partner in a purposeful way with companies who are not only able to compliment and support our products and services but who also share our strategic ambitions and who are prepared to share risks in pursuit of common goals!

The Digital Partnership Lead role is responsible for embedding and supporting partnerships that are typically highly complex, strategic, and cross-functional. The role requires a guide partnership lead who can work with new and existing digital partners to identify opportunities, negotiate strategic partnership deals, and lead ongoing relationships.

Key Accountabilities

Role is within Transformation & Integration and will report to VP Partnerships with accountability to:

Embed the digital partnership framework to accelerate bp’s transformation by leading strategic digital partnerships with the intent to increase value, simplify complexity and improve internal and external customer experience

Gather data from internal and external sources to become a recognized guide on specific companies to inform analysis for key collaborators on the approach of potential partnership opportunities

Maintain a good understanding of the digital capabilities landscape, strategies, and sustainability goals of potential tech companies to inform bp’s digital partnerships strategy

Identify potential partners based on business needs, goals, and current partnerships

Support exploratory discussions with internal and external partners by providing strategic input on new opportunities, negotiations, and executive decisions

Develop detailed financial modeling and case for potential opportunities

Collaborate with cross-business and functional teams that collaborate with bp’s most strategically complex partners to develop a partner engagement strategy and establish a robust performance management framework

Lead the implementation and operationalization of new partnerships

Essential Education:

Bachelor's degree at minimum, MBA or equivalent preferred

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

5+ years of experience developing and leading strategic commercial relationships/initiatives

Broad and strategic knowledge of the global technology landscape and players

Consistent track record of implementing strategic partnership initiatives

Strong facilitation and leadership skills: bringing multiple collaborators from broad backgrounds and positions together toward defined outcomes

Commercial approach, be innovative and demonstrate strong entrepreneurial skills

Ability to develop models and cases to support partnership opportunities

Demonstrated ability to collaborate at various levels internally and externally

Outstanding written and verbal communication skills

Ability to engage with a broad range of people

Strong negotiation skills and the ability to navigate demands and complex problems

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.