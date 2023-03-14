Digital Partnerships Lead

Job summary

bp’s aim to reimagine energy and to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, requires a radical rethink of all that we do. We will not be able to achieve these ambitions alone and will need to partner in a purposeful way with companies who are not only able to compliment and support our products and services but who also share our strategic ambitions and who are prepared to share risks in pursuit of common goals.



The Digital Partnership Lead role is responsible for embedding and supporting partnerships that are typically highly sophisticated, strategic, and cross-functional. The role requires an experienced partnership lead who can work with new and existing digital partners to find opportunities, negotiate strategic partnership deals, and handle ongoing relationships.

Key accountabilities

Embed the digital partnership framework to accelerate bp’s transformation by ​​managing strategic digital partnerships with the intent to increase value, simplify complexity and improve employee and customer experience.

Gather data from internal and external sources to become a recognized authority on specific companies to inform analysis for key collaborators on the approach of potential partnership opportunities.

Maintain a good understanding of the digital capabilities' landscape, strategies, and sustainability goals of potential tech companies to inform bp’s digital partnerships strategy.

Identify potential partners based on business needs, goals, and current partnerships.

Support exploratory discussions with internal and external partners by providing strategic input on new opportunities, negotiations, and executive decisions

Develop detailed financial modeling and business case for potential opportunities

Collaborate with cross-business and functional teams that interface with bp’s most strategically complex digital partners to develop a partner engagement strategy and establish a robust performance management framework

Manage the implementation and operationalization of new partnerships



Essential education



Essential experience and job requirements:

5+ years of experience developing and managing strategic commercial relationships/initiatives.

Broad and strategic knowledge of the global technology landscape and players

Proven record of implementing strategic partnership initiatives

Strong facilitation and leadership skills: bringing multiple collaborators from broad backgrounds and positions together toward defined outcomes.

Commercial approach, be innovative and demonstrate strong entrepreneurial and eye for business.

Ability to develop financial models and business cases to support partnership opportunities.

Demonstrated ability to collaborate at various levels within and outside bp, work independently and remotely and be comfortable with ambiguity.

Outstanding communication and relationship skills, ability to engage with a broad range of collaborators, capable of leading by influence.

Strong negotiation skills, prioritization, and the ability to navigate competing demands and complex problems.

Proven ability to think creatively and strategically while handling complex issues.

Ability to influence and work within matrixed environment.



Why Join US

Role is within Transformation & Integration and will report to VP Partnerships with accountability to:Bachelor's degree at minimum, MBA or equivalent preferred