Digital Partnerships Principal

Job summary

Grade FResponsible for providing highly advanced subject matter expertise for the specialism through comprehensive use of relevant tools and techniques, driving continuous improvement in systems and processes, overseeing implementation of the relevant standards and contributing to strategic development for the specialism to ensure that deliverables continue to successfully meet the needs of the context. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

bp’s aim to reimagine energy and to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner requires a dynamic rethink of all that we do! bp will not be able to achieve its ambitions alone and will need to partner in a way with companies who are not only able to complement and support our products and services but who also share our strategic ambitions and are prepared to share risks in pursuit of common goals!

The Digital Partnership Principal role embeds and supports partnerships that are highly, strategic, and cross-functional in nature. The role requires an experienced partnership leader who can work with new and existing partners to find opportunities, lead negotiations, and lead ongoing relationships.

Key Accountabilities:

Embed the digital partnership framework to accelerate bp’s transformation by handling strategic digital partnerships with the intent to increase value, simplify complexity and improve internal and external customer experience.

Gather data from several sources to become a recognized guide on specific companies to create potential partnership opportunities.

Maintain an understanding of the digital world, strategies, and sustainability goals of potential tech companies to inform bp’s digital partnerships strategy.

Network extensively in bp to understand business context, direction, and key challenges.

Lead exploratory discussions with internal and external partners by providing strategic input on new opportunities, negotiations, and executive decisions.

Develop detailed financial modeling & provide analysis of potential opportunities.

Establish collaborative relationships at a senior level to ensure a positive relationship and a performance management framework are embedded.

Collaborate with business groups, integrators, and enablers to develop a partner engagement strategy.

Own the operationalization & implementation of partnerships.

Support and apply capability strategy (partnerships) for Innovation & Engineering (I&E).

Act as a role model and mentor, inspire and empower junior employees.

Your Education:

Bachelor's degree at minimum, MBA or equivalent preferred

Your Experience:

Significant experience developing and handling strategic commercial relationships/initiatives.

Broad knowledge of the global technology landscape and players.

Significant strategic and commercial experience in leading others to drive sophisticated engagements.

Capacity to rapidly grasp new concepts to achieve a familiarity with uncertainty and ambiguity.

Ability to explain difficult financial modeling/valuation concepts to diverse audiences.

Strong leadership skills to bring stakeholders toward defined outcomes.

Exceptional consultative and interpersonal skills that have resulted in business relationships of impeccable trust and confidence.

Commercial approach, to be innovative and demonstrate strong entrepreneurial skills, analytical, logical problem solvers with a passion for business modeling and analytics.

Demonstrated ability to collaborate at various levels internally and externally.

Strong negotiation skills, prioritization, and the ability to navigate challenging demands and problems.

Ability to think creatively and strategically while handling complex issues

Significant experience working in the energy or tech industry is desirable

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.