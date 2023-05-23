Digital Partnerships Principal

Job summary

Responsible for providing highly advanced subject matter expertise for the specialism through comprehensive use of relevant tools and techniques, driving continuous improvement in systems and processes, overseeing implementation of the relevant standards and contributing to strategic development for the specialism to ensure that deliverables continue to successfully meet the needs of the context. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Role Synopsis:

bp’s aim to reimagine energy and to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner requires a radical rethink of all that we do. bp will not be able to achieve its ambitions alone and will need to partner in a purposeful way with companies who are not only able to complement and support our products and services but who also share our strategic ambitions and are prepared to share risks in pursuit of common goals!

The partnership team is responsible for embedding partnerships that are typically highly strategic.

Over the course of the last 12 months, bp has been working on a radically new way of partnering in order to build a tri-partite alliance that truly demonstrates the capability of CRM software provider and leading integrator of the Salesforce platform. Following launch of the bpForce partnership, now is time to assemble the opportunity presented by a truly flexible license deal to unlock significant customer value (estimated at up to $0.5Bn), whilst reducing the total cost of the digital estate.

The Digital Partnership Principal - Head of bp force plays a pivotal role in providing strategic leadership and direction to the tripartite partnership between bp, Salesforce, and Accenture. The primary objective of this role is to ensure the sustainable growth of bp force. The Digital Partnership Principal acts as a visionary leader, driving the partnership towards achieving its goals and objectives.

This is a unique opportunity to bring together truly commercial and digital leadership skills to transform bp and improve our top and bottom lines! The right individual will act as an entrepreneur within bp, leveraging the platform to help create delightful customer digital interactions that grow engagement, loyalty and customer spend, driven by insight and personalization.

Key Accountabilites:

Strategy Formulation and Execution: Developing and executing strategy, setting goals and objectives, and ensuring that the partnership’s resources are allocated efficiently to achieve these goals

Providing strategic direction, leadership and management, ensuring alignment with the overall objectives of all three parties involved

Building and handling relationships with the partnering parties, ensuring that the partnership operates in accordance with the terms of the agreement

Product Marketing: develop and implement effective marketing strategies

Business Development: Identifying new opportunities and developing value proposition and implementation strategy to pursue those opportunities

Risk Management: identifying risks, including financial, legal, and reputational risks

Reporting and communicating the performance of the partnership to all stakeholders

Representing bp force at events and other networking opportunities to build relationships

Essential Expertise:

10+ years of experience developing and leading strategic commercial relationships/initiatives.

Broad knowledge of the global technology landscape and players.

Significant commercial experience to drive complex engagements and co-development collaborations.

Ability to explain difficult financial modeling/valuation concepts to diverse audiences.

Exceptional consultative and interpersonal skills that have resulted in business relationships of impeccable trust, confidence, and results that have a material impact in business value growth.

Commercial approach, to be innovative and demonstrate strong eye for business skills, analytical, logical problem solvers with a passion for business modeling and analytics.

Ability to collaborate at various levels internally and externally.

Outstanding communication and relationship skills, ability to engage with a broad range of collaborators, capable of leading by influence.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



