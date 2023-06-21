Digital Partnerships Principal

Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Responsible for providing highly advanced subject matter expertise for the specialism through comprehensive use of relevant tools and techniques, driving continuous improvement in systems and processes, overseeing implementation of the relevant standards and contributing to strategic development for the specialism to ensure that deliverables continue to successfully meet the needs of the context. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.



bp’s aim to reimagine energy and to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner requires a radical rethink of all that we do. bp will not be able to achieve its ambitions alone and will need to partner in a purposeful way with companies who are not only able to complement and support our products and services but who also share our strategic ambitions and are prepared to share risks in pursuit of common goals.

The partnership team is responsible for embedding and supporting partnerships that are typically highly sophisticated, strategic, and cross-functional in nature. The team is comprised ofprofessionals who work with new and existing digital partners to see opportunities, lead negotiations for strategic partnership deals.

Over the course of the last 12 months, bp has been working on a radically new way of partnering in order to create a tri-partite alliance that truly leverages the capability of the top tier CRM software provider and leading integrator of the Salesforce platform. Following launch of the bpForce partnership, now is a phenomenal time to bring together the opportunity presented by a truly flexible license deal to unlock significant customer value (estimated at up to $0.5Bn), whilst reducing the total cost of the digital estate.

The Digital Partnership Principal - Head of bp force plays a pivotal role in providing strategic leadership and direction to the tripartite partnership between bp, Salesforce, and Accenture. The primary objective of this role is to ensure the sustainable growth of bp force while fostering positive and collaborative relationships between all three parties. The Digital Partnership Principal acts as a visionary leader, driving the partnership towards achieving its goals and objectives while maintaining a sharp focus on delivering value to all stakeholders.

This is a unique opportunity to bring together truly commercial and digital leadership skills to transform bp and improve our top and bottom lines! The right individual will act as an entrepreneur within bp, leveraging the platform to help create delightful customer digital interactions that grow engagement, loyalty and customer spend, driven by insight and personalization.

Role is within Transformation & Integration and will report to VP Partnerships. Primary responsibilities include:

Strategy Formulation and Execution: Developing and executing the partnership’s strategy, setting goals and objectives

Providing strategic direction, leadership and management of the partnership, ensuring alignment with the overall objectives of all three parties involved

Building and handling relationships with the partnering parties, ensuring that the partnership operates in accordance with the terms of the agreement

Working with the team, develop and implement effective marketing strategies to promote bp force products and services

Identifying new opportunities and developing case/value proposition and implementation strategy to pursue those opportunities

Handling the day-to-day operations of the tripartite

Identifying and handling risks to the partnership, including financial, legal, and reputational risks

Reporting and communicating effectively the performance of the partnership to all stakeholders

Representing bp force at events and other networking opportunities to build relationships and raise the profile of the partnership

Bachelor's degree at minimum, MBA or equivalent preferred

10+ years of experience developing and leading strategic commercial relationships/initiatives.

Broad and strategic knowledge of the global technology landscape and players.

Significant strategic and commercial experience and expertise in leading others to drive complex engagements and co-development collaborations.

Capacity to rapidly grasp new concepts to achieve a high-level familiarity and be comfortable with uncertainty and ambiguity.

Ability to explain difficult financial modeling/valuation concepts to diverse audiences.

Strong leadership skills to bring multiple stakeholders from broad backgrounds and positions together toward defined outcomes.

Exceptional consultative and interpersonal skills that have resulted in business relationships of impeccable trust, confidence, and results that have a material impact in business value growth.

Commercial mindset, to be innovative and demonstrate strong entrepreneurial and business acumen skills, analytical, logical thinkers with a passion for business modeling and analytics.

Demonstrated ability to collaborate at various levels internally and externally.

Outstanding communication and relationship skills, ability to engage with a broad range of stakeholders, capable of leading by influence.

Strong negotiation skills, prioritization, and the ability to navigate challenging demands and complex problems.

Consistent track record to think creatively and strategically while handling complex issues

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.