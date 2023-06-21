Digital Partnerships Principal

Responsible for providing highly advanced subject matter expertise for the specialism through comprehensive use of relevant tools and techniques, driving continuous improvement in systems and processes, overseeing implementation of the relevant standards and contributing to strategic development for the specialism to ensure that deliverables continue to successfully meet the needs of the context. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.
Responsible for providing highly advanced subject matter expertise for the specialism through comprehensive use of relevant tools and techniques, driving continuous improvement in systems and processes, overseeing implementation of the relevant standards and contributing to strategic development for the specialism to ensure that deliverables continue to successfully meet the needs of the context. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.
bp’s aim to reimagine energy and to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner requires a radical rethink of all that we do. bp will not be able to achieve its ambitions alone and will need to partner in a purposeful way with companies who are not only able to complement and support our products and services but who also share our strategic ambitions and are prepared to share risks in pursuit of common goals.
The partnership team is responsible for embedding and supporting partnerships that are typically highly sophisticated, strategic, and cross-functional in nature. The team is comprised ofprofessionals who work with new and existing digital partners to see opportunities, lead negotiations for strategic partnership deals.
Over the course of the last 12 months, bp has been working on a radically new way of partnering in order to create a tri-partite alliance that truly leverages the capability of the top tier CRM software provider and leading integrator of the Salesforce platform. Following launch of the bpForce partnership, now is a phenomenal time to bring together the opportunity presented by a truly flexible license deal to unlock significant customer value (estimated at up to $0.5Bn), whilst reducing the total cost of the digital estate.
The Digital Partnership Principal - Head of bp force plays a pivotal role in providing strategic leadership and direction to the tripartite partnership between bp, Salesforce, and Accenture. The primary objective of this role is to ensure the sustainable growth of bp force while fostering positive and collaborative relationships between all three parties. The Digital Partnership Principal acts as a visionary leader, driving the partnership towards achieving its goals and objectives while maintaining a sharp focus on delivering value to all stakeholders.
This is a unique opportunity to bring together truly commercial and digital leadership skills to transform bp and improve our top and bottom lines! The right individual will act as an entrepreneur within bp, leveraging the platform to help create delightful customer digital interactions that grow engagement, loyalty and customer spend, driven by insight and personalization.
Role is within Transformation & Integration and will report to VP Partnerships. Primary responsibilities include:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving
