Digital Performance Executive!

The Middle East is an area of major investment for the BP Group with E&P, Chemicals and Lubricants operating and actively pursuing new business opportunities in the Region. A dynamic and diverse region with a young and growing population – Markets are challenging and changing rapidly which can create opportunities for growth, we look to capitalize upon these through our flexible operating model, application of global marking initiatives and long-term partnerships across the region from our operating hub in Dubai, UAE.
Responsible for providing our customers and consumers with best-in-class digital experiences which drive increased loyalty and engagement and deliver improved commercial results for the business.
Supports the implementation of digital marketing, brand, and comms programmes for the MEKSA auto lubricants business. Supports the development, management, and delivery of cluster & tactical programmes for the marketing team and adapts global brand offers, leveraging consumer & customer insights to drive innovation, defining country brand plans for bp lubricants brand and managing digital guidelines for both bp & Castrol and policies across the cluster.
The role will work closely with the country, regional & global marketing teams country sales teams and help them to deliver the S&M offers to customers in the most optimal manner to deliver volume, turnover, gross margin, and market share targets and maximize business returns.
The role will require developing and activating the social consumer communities via both Online and Offline channels and in this context must have the aptitude, proven experience to select & implement influencer strategy & activate the strategy via different media and channels.