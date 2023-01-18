Job summary

The Middle East is an area of major investment for the BP Group with E&P, Chemicals and Lubricants operating and actively pursuing new business opportunities in the Region. A dynamic and diverse region with a young and growing population – Markets are challenging and changing rapidly which can create opportunities for growth, we look to capitalize upon these through our flexible operating model, application of global marking initiatives and long-term partnerships across the region from our operating hub in Dubai, UAE.

Responsible for providing our customers and consumers with best-in-class digital experiences which drive increased loyalty and engagement and deliver improved commercial results for the business.



Supports the implementation of digital marketing, brand, and comms programmes for the MEKSA auto lubricants business. Supports the development, management, and delivery of cluster & tactical programmes for the marketing team and adapts global brand offers, leveraging consumer & customer insights to drive innovation, defining country brand plans for bp lubricants brand and managing digital guidelines for both bp & Castrol and policies across the cluster.



The role will work closely with the country, regional & global marketing teams country sales teams and help them to deliver the S&M offers to customers in the most optimal manner to deliver volume, turnover, gross margin, and market share targets and maximize business returns.



The role will require developing and activating the social consumer communities via both Online and Offline channels and in this context must have the aptitude, proven experience to select & implement influencer strategy & activate the strategy via different media and channels.

Discover how our diverse, talented people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team.

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Digital Performance Executive!



In line with UAE's Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply.

We also would like to emphasize that applications from female candidates are welcomed too.



In this role You will (be):

Develop and execute the strategic roadmap for digital across the MEKSA cluster.

Author overall digital strategy for Castrol & bp auto lubricants, considering our brand proposition, group guidelines and best practice; including but not limited to CRM, social media & content and brilliant basics search, display, video, and retargeting.

Ensure excellence in execution of digital brilliant basics across SEM, Display, Video, Retargeting, social and SEO strategy.

From the data, draw strategic insights that advise digital strategy, measure digital activity performance and ROI, and correct the plan where vital.

Run digital processes to ensure that the team is as efficient as possible to meet business goals.

Work closely with Group/Global/Regional Digital teams to influence global decisions.

Leadership of digital media planning, evaluation and auditing & social and content strategy and planning.

Key contact of the media agency), authoring overall annual digital media strategy to reach key audience through variety of digital media channels.

Overall control of the digital media plan ensuring that booking dates are met, supporting the brand/eCommerce teams to deliver campaigns on time and driving value out of our media.

Setting KPI’s for media and social agency that ensures they are continually driven to achieve and exceed these targets while maintaining return on investment and management of the media agency to produce meaningful post campaign analysis.

Supervise future digital trends and relevance to the MEKSA cluster goals. Stay on top of innovation in the digital worlds that have business relevance and suggest experimentation where significant potential for incremental profit may exist.

Provide strategic insights that advise digital strategy, measure digital activity performance and return on investment, and course correct the plan where necessary.

Supervise data segmentation strategy that drives retention, advocacy, and cross-sell.

Assist the team in improving consumer data, targeting, ROI, optimization, and measurement.

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English & Arabic languages

MBA or postgraduate degree in Digital/ Social Media marketing.

Minimum 3 years of experience in the following areas:

Proven ability to define Digital strategies, including how they relate to the achievement of business goals, and to lead implementation projects across complex organizations.

Understanding of technical concepts and curiosity about future digital trends and how they translate into significant opportunities.

Development of strategies and campaigns across social media, (programmatic display, Retargeting, Google Shopping, SEO, CRM, Digital Analytics, CMS/Web, mobile and e-Commerce)

Proven experience in delivering impactful digital marketing campaigns.

Strong knowledge of Performance Media.

Strong analytical skills to resolve efficiency of marketing, sales and promotional initiatives.

Strong social skills and ability to influence at all levels.

Excellent leadership skills

Desirable criteria and qualifications: