Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

At BP, we are playing to win!

This is an exciting time to join the team as we transform our digital world to meet the needs of our Reinvented organization.

Job description:

As Digital Procurement Product Owner you will be responsible for driving the global, multi-year strategy and vision for our global procurement strategy to contract systems. Our digital platform is used globally by over 1000 procurement users and it plays a crucial role supporting our end-to-end, best-in-class standardized processes and ensures compliance to our agreed standards of operation. You will work closely with process owners, system users and compliance to transform and optimize the usability and value the solution brings. You will lead the design and implementation of strategic projects and ‘business as usual’ activity supported by a diverse, multi-country and multi-functional team. This role is part of Digital Innovation & Transformation and within the Global Process organization for Strategy to Contract.

About the role:

Own the successful delivery of procurement transformation projects in different environments, with regional and country-specific issues and challenges.

Work with relevant digital tool suite Product Owner to ensure aligned delivery of our overall goals.

Have a deep understanding of our customers requirements to ensure delivery of the best overall solution for bp which may be digital or non-digital

Collaborate across all partner groups to understanding the change impact and supporting activities of any deployment, understand the challenges and work to remove roadblocks

Understand the external industry standard methodology and how these are relevant to bp’s procurement journey.

Work across functions to ensure activities are aligned with the strategy and roadmap, and that the appropriate activities and achievements are reflected in the performance contracts where relevant

Support communication of the strategic agenda for Digital Innovation and Transformation internally and to key business partners.

Support the delivery of Procurement ambitions which will help us build a lighter, more agile and digital procurement.

What will you need to be successful:

Deep digital and process knowledge and leadership in the procurement environment

Strong experience of 10+years in successfully transforming and improving procurement processes and operation through the deployment of technology within a global organisation

Deep experience of Procurement ‘strategy to pay’ processes, systems and methodologies using SAP, Ariba and Salesforce. Experience with DocuSign and Walkme would be useful.

Expert product owner with powerful analytical abilities able to quickly understand users requests and translate them into significant digital outcomes

Qualifications and practical experience in successful Project Management delivery.

Experience leading and influencing multi functional global teams

Solid understanding of the principles of change management and how this ensures success

Knowledge of Agile frameworks and methodologies

What we offer:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

12 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave).

Application process:

We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

