Digital Product Management Graduate - Chicago, IL

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting through assisting with a variety of activities including documenting queries, issues and ad-hoc requests that in support of development of business cases that may be converted into deliverable IT solutions and /or IT projects.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting through assisting with a variety of activities including documenting queries, issues and ad-hoc requests that in support of development of business cases that may be converted into deliverable IT solutions and /or IT projects.



Job Description:

Are you in?

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp. We’re building an IT organization that can drive our business ambitions, by being first into markets and delivering efficiencies through automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence. We are building a culture of success and providing our IT professionals the opportunities to grow and embrace the technologies to deliver our ambitions.

About the role

The graduate in digital product management is to drive and manage digital products through the complete product lifecycle. Digital products are typically systems, services, apps, websites, software in a digital environment, starting from inception of the product, through to prototyping and gaining customer or user feedback. Digital and technical teams use modern or cutting-edge technology to deliver great products for users and create value for their businesses.

This graduate needs to have a holistic understanding of the tech, the data and the users and bring that together to direct the team to deliver the best for the product. They continually gain user feedback on the digital product to maintain and make enhancements and improvements. They are the voice of the customer, interpreting the need behind the request and prioritizing any changes needing to be made and with the product being digital they ensure changes are made continually.

Changes can be weekly or even daily as new code can be changed quickly and immediately consumed by users. The graduate manages the product to the end of its life, decommissioning the system or service and the technology that sits behind it. This could be across installed applications, mobile applications, web sites and web applications across nearly all market sectors.

In their daily work, a graduate in this occupation interacts with a wide range of people both internal and external stakeholders of their digital and technical development team and bp. These include members of their multi-disciplinary digital and technical development team (Software Engineers, Testers, Business Analysts, Delivery Managers, UX Designers), customers or internal users, subject matter experts across their organization or sector, commercial teams within their organization, other members of the digital product community including peers and leaders and any stakeholders interested in or with influence over their digital product.

An employee in this graduate role will be responsible for the end-to-end lifecycle management of their digital product(s). They are responsible for prioritizing user driven and commercial changes which leads to the prioritization of the work of the digital and technical development team. They will be responsible for ensuring they deliver value for money but are unlikely to directly manage a budget. They are unlikely to have complete autonomy over their product, they will need approval or agreement from senior product colleagues in bp for key decisions, including strategic direction

One Digital

This role is part of the One Digital Early Careers program which supports bp’s up and coming pipeline of digital talent. Digital early careers joiners become part of a diverse, global digital community who are helping to lead bp through the energy transition, to provide reliable, affordable, and lower carbon-energy to the world and achieve net-zero.



For graduates, the One Digital Early Careers program is two years, comprising two 12-month rotations within a dedicated digital discipline. This provides early careers with a breadth of experience and the opportunity to build technical depth to apply to the most complex problems of the future.

Requirements

Engage teams and stakeholders to develop a compelling vision and strategy for your product and communicate these over the short and long-term.

Priorities the delivery of value delivered through digital products or services to users whilst balancing competing priorities and constraints.

Through your supporting of a multi-disciplinary team, you will represent users throughout the product lifecycle phases.

Develop and prioritize the product backlog, creating user stories and making decisions based on evidence.

Engage with a variety of stakeholders, flexing your style as appropriate.

Develop an expert understanding of the users’ needs and champion these in the delivery of your product.

Engage with users and stakeholders through a range of channels to encourage take-up and use of your product.

Set measurable goals for your product and report against these to demonstrate progress against benefits.

Support the vision, roadmaps, and delivery of other products in your area of work.

Play an active role in product manager communities sharing your learning and celebrating progress made by other people and teams.

Seeking out appropriate feedback and using it to drive future improvements.

Seeking out and using best available data to make decisions.

Working with and alongside all members of a multi-disciplinary team to get the best outcomes.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal-opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.