Digital Product Owner

Job summary

Role Synopsis

We are looking for an innovative business subject matter expert (SME) to drive the development of technical solutions for our midstream supply business which purpose is to ensure the integrated value generation across the value chain, including areas beyond FS&M, to lead the transition of the supply business in line with bp's net zero aspirations and strategy and to ensure reliable and economic supply to customer facing businesses.

Duties will include evaluating organizational needs, determining what is needed and why. To ensure success, the individual should possess an exceptional track record in evaluating organizational needs to enable optimal delivery of the day-to-day business, as well as step-out opportunities. Outstanding SMEs improve organizational efficiency by applying their expert knowledge to resolve complex challenges.

This role will be key to digitize and transform the supply/products optimization business, identify business data requirements across the US footprint. It will work closely with the Midstream Products Optimization Senior Managers in the US and the respective business teams, stakeholders and digital teams. The role will act as supply and optimization business SME for certain digital initiatives and can also act as Product Owner for supply & optimization specific digital products.

The role is a key member of the Midstream Products Optimization Teams in the US as well as the Digital Transformation Team within Future Midstream & Strategy and closely connected to the Midstream Global Product Supply Optimization (PSO) Digital Value Stream team.

Key Accountabilities

Accountable for providing subject matter expertise for all digital initiatives for Midstream Supply & Optimization US

Contribute to the business and benefits case for digital related programs of work in Supply

Provide practical, data-driven business and product insights

Proactively identify impactful opportunities and autonomously implement analysis

Be a bridge between business and digital organizations, combining in-depth business intelligence with analytical knowledge

Create plans, tasks and activities related to digital deliverables for certain specific areas of Midstream Supply/Products Optimization business.

Can act as the Product Owner of digital initiatives through collaborating with various business areas of Midstream, Refining, C&P businesses, I&E and with the Digital Transformation team

Support the implementation of the modernization and transformation strategy derived from bp's net zero ambitions and strategy

Supports full integrated value capture along the value chain

Education

Business or engineering degree preferred

Digital certifications are a plus

Experience

>5 years in midstream supply, refinery optimization and/or T&S operations experience beneficial

Demonstrated understanding of the integrated value chain

Extensive hands-on experience carrying out digital implementations, data visualization and product deployments in complex, fast-paced environments.

Experience in Product Ownership and/or Product Owner certifications beneficial

Experience in using tools such as ADO, Scrum methodologies beneficial

Experience in digital tools and technologies is a plus

Skills & Competencies

Drive organizational consistency and functional excellence

Ability to network across different teams functionally and geographically

Creative and strategic problem solver with regards to data; able to challenge established ways of working

Strong networking, interpersonal and relationship building skills

Ability to influence and deliver sustainable change, pushing for the solution

Strong impact and influencing skills required to shape and lead the business and inspire others

Capable to operate in ambiguity and deliver within tight deadlines

Committed and able to deal with multiple relationships effectively

Customer-centric and pragmatic approach. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail

Strong communication and stakeholder management skills. Ability to lead through influence

Continuous learning and improvement approach

Understand agile ways of working across teams

