Digital Product Owner

We are looking for an innovative business subject matter expert (SME) to drive the development of technical solutions for our midstream supply business which purpose is to ensure the integrated value generation across the value chain, including areas beyond FS&M, to lead the transition of the supply business in line with bp's net zero aspirations and strategy and to ensure reliable and economic supply to customer facing businesses.
Duties will include evaluating organizational needs, determining what is needed and why. To ensure success, the individual should possess an exceptional track record in evaluating organizational needs to enable optimal delivery of the day-to-day business, as well as step-out opportunities. Outstanding SMEs improve organizational efficiency by applying their expert knowledge to resolve complex challenges.
This role will be key to digitize and transform the supply/products optimization business, identify business data requirements across the US footprint. It will work closely with the Midstream Products Optimization Senior Managers in the US and the respective business teams, stakeholders and digital teams. The role will act as supply and optimization business SME for certain digital initiatives and can also act as Product Owner for supply & optimization specific digital products.
The role is a key member of the Midstream Products Optimization Teams in the US as well as the Digital Transformation Team within Future Midstream & Strategy and closely connected to the Midstream Global Product Supply Optimization (PSO) Digital Value Stream team.
Business or engineering degree preferred
Digital certifications are a plus
