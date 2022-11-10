Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Digital Product Owner

Digital Product Owner

Digital Product Owner

  • Location United States - Illinois - Chicago
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141562BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Role Synopsis

We are looking for an innovative business subject matter expert (SME) to drive the development of technical solutions for our midstream supply business which purpose is to ensure the integrated value generation across the value chain, including areas beyond FS&M, to lead the transition of the supply business in line with bp's net zero aspirations and strategy and to ensure reliable and economic supply to customer facing businesses.

Duties will include evaluating organizational needs, determining what is needed and why. To ensure success, the individual should possess an exceptional track record in evaluating organizational needs to enable optimal delivery of the day-to-day business, as well as step-out opportunities. Outstanding SMEs improve organizational efficiency by applying their expert knowledge to resolve complex challenges.

This role will be key to digitize and transform the supply/products optimization business, identify business data requirements across the US footprint. It will work closely with the Midstream Products Optimization Senior Managers in the US and the respective business teams, stakeholders and digital teams. The role will act as supply and optimization business SME for certain digital initiatives and can also act as Product Owner for supply & optimization specific digital products.

The role is a key member of the Midstream Products Optimization Teams in the US as well as the Digital Transformation Team within Future Midstream & Strategy and closely connected to the Midstream Global Product Supply Optimization (PSO) Digital Value Stream team.

Key Accountabilities

  • Accountable for providing subject matter expertise for all digital initiatives for Midstream Supply & Optimization US
  • Contribute to the business and benefits case for digital related programs of work in Supply
  • Provide practical, data-driven business and product insights
  • Proactively identify impactful opportunities and autonomously implement analysis
  • Be a bridge between business and digital organizations, combining in-depth business intelligence with analytical knowledge
  • Create plans, tasks and activities related to digital deliverables for certain specific areas of Midstream Supply/Products Optimization business.
  • Can act as the Product Owner of digital initiatives through collaborating with various business areas of Midstream, Refining, C&P businesses, I&E and with the Digital Transformation team
  • Support the implementation of the modernization and transformation strategy derived from bp's net zero ambitions and strategy
  • Supports full integrated value capture along the value chain

Education

Business or engineering degree preferred

Digital certifications are a plus

Experience

  • >5 years in midstream supply, refinery optimization and/or T&S operations experience beneficial
  • Demonstrated understanding of the integrated value chain
  • Extensive hands-on experience carrying out digital implementations, data visualization and product deployments in complex, fast-paced environments.
  • Experience in Product Ownership and/or Product Owner certifications beneficial
  • Experience in using tools such as ADO, Scrum methodologies beneficial
  • Experience in digital tools and technologies is a plus

Skills & Competencies

  • Drive organizational consistency and functional excellence
  • Ability to network across different teams functionally and geographically
  • Creative and strategic problem solver with regards to data; able to challenge established ways of working
  • Strong networking, interpersonal and relationship building skills
  • Ability to influence and deliver sustainable change, pushing for the solution
  • Strong impact and influencing skills required to shape and lead the business and inspire others
  • Capable to operate in ambiguity and deliver within tight deadlines
  • Committed and able to deal with multiple relationships effectively
  • Customer-centric and pragmatic approach. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail
  • Strong communication and stakeholder management skills. Ability to lead through influence
  • Continuous learning and improvement approach
  • Understand agile ways of working across teams

Role Synopsis

We are looking for an innovative business subject matter expert (SME) to drive the development of technical solutions for our midstream supply business which purpose is to ensure the integrated value generation across the value chain, including areas beyond FS&M, to lead the transition of the supply business in line with bp's net zero aspirations and strategy and to ensure reliable and economic supply to customer facing businesses.

Duties will include evaluating organizational needs, determining what is needed and why. To ensure success, the individual should possess an exceptional track record in evaluating organizational needs to enable optimal delivery of the day-to-day business, as well as step-out opportunities. Outstanding SMEs improve organizational efficiency by applying their expert knowledge to resolve complex challenges.

This role will be key to digitize and transform the supply/products optimization business, identify business data requirements across the US footprint. It will work closely with the Midstream Products Optimization Senior Managers in the US and the respective business teams, stakeholders and digital teams. The role will act as supply and optimization business SME for certain digital initiatives and can also act as Product Owner for supply & optimization specific digital products.

The role is a key member of the Midstream Products Optimization Teams in the US as well as the Digital Transformation Team within Future Midstream & Strategy and closely connected to the Midstream Global Product Supply Optimization (PSO) Digital Value Stream team.

Apply Search all jobs at bp