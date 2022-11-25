Job summary

We are looking for an experienced Digital Product Owner(s) who will play a key role in driving value with one of bp’s many customer personas by using an agile attitude and leading software development team(s). Your work will be critical to bp’s transformation strategy, and you will be empowered to solve customer problems by working collaboratively with members of our innovation & engineering teams, product leadership, and agility coaches.

What this role does:

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Considerable experience as a product owner – can manage and develop a product or service through its full lifecycle to bring value for its customer.

Highly empathetic towards customers and can influence product leaders using design thinking to help develop an iterative product roadmap, including new features & regular product releases.

Develop & manages a product backlog by developing strong user stories & acceptance criteria and can prioritize based on a strong understanding of technical feasibility, value to customers, & business priorities.

Able to analyze insights & data to identify & prioritize opportunities to improve product operations, increase value to the customer & generate value to bp.

Strong partner management skills & can communicate, sell in & engage a variety of audiences, most notably the software development team.

Comfortable working in agile methodologies & using agile tools and can suggest improvements to ways of working to improve team & product performance.

Domain knowledge of Salesforce B2B, CRM preferred

Education:

Degree level education - IT, Business or equivalent

PSPO 1 or CSPO 1 Certification

This role will be responsible for acting as a product owner for a customer facing product supporting one of our bp brands across the globe – Castrol, Air BP, Wild Bean Café, bp, Aral, Pulse or AM/PM.You will be empowered to work with a cross functional group to iterate and deliver outstanding customer experiences by using digital platforms, tools, and technologies. Using customer insights, you will work with the team to use design thinking and be responsible for the product backlog. You will lead development team(s) from Innovation & Engineering to build, improve and deliver solutions that fit with bp architecture and platform strategies and keep bp compliant with digital security policies.The team will look to celebrate success and seek opportunities to continuously improve, all in the effort to bring value to bp & its customers. The Community of Practice meets regularly, and Product Owners lean on each other for support, seek opportunities to improve across the product field, and share best practices with each other based on our diverse set of experience.At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

