Digital Product Owner

At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation. We’re trying to do something new and different, and we can’t do it alone! We’re looking for diverse talent from different walks of life. We want our teams to reflect the communities we work in, that means hiring the best talent from the diversity our world has to offer. Not sure if you meet all the requirements? you got to ‘Play to Win’ right? Think again!



We are looking for an innovative business subject matter expert to drive the development of technical solutions for our midstream supply business which purpose is to ensure the integrated value generation across the value chain. To lead the transition of the business in line with bp's net zero aspirations and strategy and to ensure reliable and economic supply to customer facing businesses. The job holder may also be required to lead all aspects of the development, testing, and implementation of digital solutions.



The opportunity

This role will be key to digitize and transform the supply business, identify business data, and tool requirements across the ANZ footprint. The role will act as supply business SME for certain digital initiatives and act as Product Owner for supply specific digital products. In addition to this you will also:

Accountable for providing subject matter expertise for all digital related initiatives for ANZ Midstream

Provide practical, data-driven business and product insights.

Proactively identify impactful opportunities and autonomously implement analysis.

Be a liaison between the business and digital organizations, including external consultants, combining in-depth business intelligence with analytical knowledge.

Create plans, tasks and activities related to digital results for certain specific areas of Midstream Supply business.

Can act as the Product Owner of digital initiatives through interfacing with stakeholders in the various business areas of Midstream, C&P businesses, I&E and with the global Digital Transformation team.

Support the implementation of the modernization and transformation strategy derived from bp's net zero ambitions and strategy.

Supports full integrated value capture along the value chain.

Extensive hands-on experience carrying out digital implementations, data visualization and product deployments in sophisticated, fast-paced environments.

Supply and trading, P&O (refining), or any Oil & Gas experience is beneficial not required.

Ability to network across different teams functionally and geographically.

Creative and strategic thinker with regards to data; able to challenge established ways of working

Experience in using tools such as ADO, Scrum methodologies beneficial.

Experience in Product Ownership and/or Product Owner certifications beneficial

Track record in evaluating organizational needs to enable efficient delivery of the day-to-day business, as well as step-out opportunities.

Strong networking, interpersonal and relationship building skills.

Capable to operate in ambiguity and deliver within tight deadlines.

Customer-centric and pragmatic attitude. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail

Strong communication and stakeholder management skills. Ability to lead through influence.

Understand agile ways of working across teams.