Digital Product Owner

.
At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation. We’re trying to do something new and different, and we can’t do it alone! We’re looking for diverse talent from different walks of life. We want our teams to reflect the communities we work in, that means hiring the best talent from the diversity our world has to offer. Not sure if you meet all the requirements? you got to ‘Play to Win’ right? Think again!
We are looking for an innovative business subject matter expert to drive the development of technical solutions for our midstream supply business which purpose is to ensure the integrated value generation across the value chain. To lead the transition of the business in line with bp's net zero aspirations and strategy and to ensure reliable and economic supply to customer facing businesses. The job holder may also be required to lead all aspects of the development, testing, and implementation of digital solutions.
The opportunity
This role will be key to digitize and transform the supply business, identify business data, and tool requirements across the ANZ footprint. The role will act as supply business SME for certain digital initiatives and act as Product Owner for supply specific digital products. In addition to this you will also: