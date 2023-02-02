Digital Product Owner – Energy Value Chain

About the role itself:



We are looking for an innovative digital professional to support the development of technical solutions for our supply value chain business which purpose is to ensure safe, compliant, reliable, and optimized operations, for a transition of the business in line with bp's net zero aspirations and strategy.



The job holder may also be required to oversee the development, testing, and implementation of digital solutions (in three different locations) and with a smooth and harmonized plan with the global and European initiatives.



What would be your responsibility?

Accountable for providing subject matter expertise for all digital related initiatives for ERP system in the West Med environment (Portugal, Spain, and France).

Contribute to the business and benefits case for all digital related programs for the West Med.

Provide actionable, data-driven business and product insights

Proactively identify impactful opportunities and autonomously execute analysis

Be a bridge between business and digital organizations, combining in-depth business intelligence with analytical knowledge

Create plans, tasks, and activities to ensure successful deployment of digital solutions.

Will act as the Product Owner of digital initiatives through interfacing with stakeholders in the various business areas of Midstream, Customer & Products businesses, Innovation & Engineering, Trading & Shipping and with the Digital Transformation team.

Promote cultural shift to an agile organisation

Supports full integrated value capture along the value chain

What should you bring to this role?

Cross-cultural understanding

Evaluate current digital frameworks and lead the end-to-end process to enhance and harmonize the West med digital landscape

Creative and strategic thinker with regards to data; able to challenge established ways of doing things

Strong analytical and data skills and well-structured way of working and decision making

Ability to influence and deliver sustainable change with strong impact and influencing skills required to shape and lead the business and inspire others

Action oriented and able to deal with multiple relationships effectively

Customer-centric and pragmatic mindset. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail

Strong communication and stakeholder management skills.

Continuous learning and improvement mindset

Understand agile ways of working across teams

Want to join the team? This means:

Data, Maths and/or engineering degree

>5 years with ERP systems (SAP preferred), experience in T&S and/or P&O beneficial

Demonstrated understanding of the integrated value chain

Extensive hands-on experience carrying out digital implementations, data visualization and product deployments in complex, fast-paced environments.

Experience in using SAP within a supply and value chain logistics environment.

Experience in Product Ownership and/or Product Owner certifications beneficial

Drive organisational consistency and functional excellence

Spanish and English required. French/Portuguese as desired skills to be valued.