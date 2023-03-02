Job summary

About Castrol India Limited



Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.



Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.



We are currently looking for Digital Product Specialist based at Mumbai with details mentioned below:

The Digital Product Specialist helps maintain & ensure optimum performance of the assigned digital

products for the PU - including driving continuous improvement, data quality checks and access control.

This role works in partnership with users in the PU, digital product managers, product owners, I&E to

ensure that user stories from the PU are built into the backlog and deployed appropriately in market - in

line with overall digital needs and agreed eco-system for the PU. As the business requirement and digital

eco-system evolves, the Digital Product Specialist also helps identify the need for new products/migration

to alternate solution/discontinuation of existing product in markets in the PU.

This role is the product owner for a suite of digital applications in the Service and Maintenance space

covering but not limited to consumer demand generation and workshop management systems. The job

holder will also ensure that the overall eco-system with required integrations into other products is

undertaken for delivery of the Service and Maintainance business. The digital product specialist ensures

the application meets the needs of our customers and delivers a positive user experience, ensures

internal compliance standards are met and works with I&E teams and service providers to provide

assurance of transactional continuity towards achieving customer and operational excellence.

Role & Responsibilities:

Understand business requirements and role of digital portfolio in the same

Assure the systems operate well and user experience is satisfied

End to end product ownership of application input & output performance

Accountable for the stability of Customer and O2C transactional effectiveness

Accommodate expansion of application with new customers, customer offers, and promotions

Monitor and work with key stakeholders to drive usage of the digital product as intended

Provide data analytics and insights emerging from the application to drive decision making and Intervention

Work with users to develop and maintain prioritized back-log of user stories for the assigned digital products

Work with relevant stakeholders - Product Owners, I&E etc. to deploy agreed user stories in the form of product features

Ensure optimum functioning of digital product through appropriate escalation and resolution through I&E/assigned technical resources

Conduct regular data quality to ensure accurate representation and decision making

Understand bp guidelines(IT&S, Digital security), financial frameworks and processes to recommend the right approach for delivering the required solution

Maintain compliance requirements like access control, PII and cyber-security checks

Bachelors in Computers/ Technology . MBA Sales/Marketing

Digital system deployment experience

Process simplification experience