About Castrol India Limited
Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.
Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.
We are currently looking for Digital Product Specialist based at Mumbai with details mentioned below:
The Digital Product Specialist helps maintain & ensure optimum performance of the assigned digital
products for the PU - including driving continuous improvement, data quality checks and access control.
This role works in partnership with users in the PU, digital product managers, product owners, I&E to
ensure that user stories from the PU are built into the backlog and deployed appropriately in market - in
line with overall digital needs and agreed eco-system for the PU. As the business requirement and digital
eco-system evolves, the Digital Product Specialist also helps identify the need for new products/migration
to alternate solution/discontinuation of existing product in markets in the PU.
This role is the product owner for a suite of digital applications in the Service and Maintenance space
covering but not limited to consumer demand generation and workshop management systems. The job
holder will also ensure that the overall eco-system with required integrations into other products is
undertaken for delivery of the Service and Maintainance business. The digital product specialist ensures
the application meets the needs of our customers and delivers a positive user experience, ensures
internal compliance standards are met and works with I&E teams and service providers to provide
assurance of transactional continuity towards achieving customer and operational excellence.
Role & Responsibilities: