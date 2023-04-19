Digital Product Specialist - ASPAC

Job summary

As part of bp, Castrol Lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. For more than 120 years as a global brand, Castrol sustained track record of innovation and technology leadership. We develop, manufacture, distribute and market most advanced lubricating oils, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, greases, metal-working fluids and provide service and maintenance offers to customers in the automotive, industrial, shipping, and oil exploration and production sectors across the globe.



Castrol’s stated purpose is “to keep the world moving”. We will continually evolve to respond quickly to our customers, competitors and markets and to be able to thrive in the future



We are now seeking a Digital Product Specialist responsible for the deployment, maintenance and optimum performance of products on behalf of the Performance Unit. As the business requirement and digital eco-system evolves, this role will be required to help identify and role out new digital products and/or enhancements to advance the growth of the business.



About the Role

• Be a digital leader, driving digital value and embedding digital ways of thinking across the performance unit.

• Work in partnership with users, global digital product managers, product owners and innovation + engineering.

• Ensure applications meet the needs of our customers and internal compliance standards whilst creating a positive user experience and assurance of transactional continuity.

• Assure the correct data integration within digital products and applications.

• Support end to end product management of application input and output performance.

• Support the expansion of applications with new customers, customer offers and promotions.

• Provide data analytics, insights and reporting to drive decision making and interventions.



About You

• Extensive digital system deployment and product management experience.

• Understanding of Agile work practices, analytics, change implementation planning/management and continuous improvement.

• Ability to translate business needs into technical and/or digital requirements.

• Strong analytical thinking skills.



The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

