Digital Product Specialist - Americas

Role synopsis In this role, the Digital Product Specialist will support our proprietary digital platform managing Point of Sale data from our distributors. This role on-boards distributors to the platform, drives continuous improvement of the user experience and ensures data accuracy and system stability. This role sits within the Customer Excellence and Operations Team and works cooperatively with team members to drive the evolution of our digital roadmap to advance our digital agenda and growth of the business. Key accountabilities • The Digital Product Specialist plays a critical role in maintaining and enhancing our digital assets in support of the Global and Americas Performance Unit agenda. • On-board and train distributors and drive continuous improvement of the user experience. • Ensure application performance. • Liaison with distributors and the help desk to maintain high data accuracy. • Supports digital deployments in Latin America where Spanish is required. • Collaborate with users in the Americas performance unit, digital product managers, and I&E to ensure that user stories from the business are built into the backlog and deployed appropriately in the Americas market. • As the business requirements and digital eco-system evolves, the Digital Product Specialist helps to identify the need for new digital products. • This role drives the evolution of our digital platforms to be competitive in advancing our digital agenda and growth of the business, and ensures the application creates a positive user and customer experience. • Key member of cross functional Digital Americas team, accountable for managing digital roadmap activities

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



Bachelor’s Degree or Technical Degree

Digital system support experience

Process simplification experience

Understanding of agile work practices, analytics, change implementation planning and management and continuous improvement.

English and Spanish (fluent)

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for C&P is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.

C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and ‎convenience, marketing and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and ‎interconnected organization. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change.

being customer-centric, agile and responsive to changing customer needs and dynamic markets

focusing on growth and development of customer offers

optimizing the chemicals and fuels value chains to maximize integrated value

contributing to the reduction of carbon intensity of the products we create, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner

creating strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P

being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.