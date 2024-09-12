Digital Product Specialist - Aspac

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

About the Role

The Digital Product Specialist helps maintain & ensure optimum performance of the assigned digital products for the Performing Unit (PU) - including driving continuous improvement, data quality checks and access control. This role works in partnership with users in the PU, digital product managers, product owners, I&E to ensure that user stories from the PU are built into the backlog and deployed appropriately in market - in line with overall digital needs and agreed eco-system for the PU. As the business requirement and digital eco-system evolves, the Digital Product Specialist also helps identify the need for new products/migration to alternate solution/discontinuation of existing product in markets in the PU. This role is the product owner for digital application, customer offer tools, and system application platforms responsible for the stability, enhancements, and performance of the application. Drives application product evolution to be competitive in advancing our digital agenda and growth of the business. Ensures the application meets the needs of our customers, internal compliance standards, and beyond a minimal viable product creating a positive user experience and assurance of transactional continuity towards achieving customer and operational excellence.

This role sits in Thailand and support primarily Thailand market and will extend support in the Aspac region.

Key Accountabilities

Understand business requirements and role of digital portfolio in the same

Assure the systems operate well and user experience is satisfied

End to end product ownership of application input & output performance

Accountable for the stability of Customer and O2C transactional effectiveness

Accommodate expansion of application with new customers, customer offers, and promotions

Monitor and work with key stakeholders to drive usage of the digital product as intended

Provide data analytics and insights emerging from the application to drive decision making and interventions

Work with users to develop and maintain prioritised back-log of user stories for the assigned digital products

Work with relevant stakeholders - Product Owners, I&E etc. to deploy agreed user stories in the form of product features

Ensure optimum functioning of digital product through appropriate escalation and resolution through I&E/assigned technical resources

Conduct regular data quality to ensure accurate representation and decision making

Understand bp guidelines(IT&S, Digital security), financial frameworks and processes to recommend the right approach for delivering the required solution

Maintain compliance requirements like access control, PII and cyber-security checks

Support local internal control and is responsible for a part of internal control matters since BPC is the listed company.

What you should have:

Min degree or equivalent with relevant studies

Digital system deployment experience

Process simplification experience

Able to speak /write fluency in Thai and English as you will be supporting the local Thailand market and working across the regional team.

Skills & Competencies

Understanding of Agile work practices, Analytics, Change implementation planning and management, Continuous Improvement

Competencies:

Digital Fluency - Mastery

Delivers an effortless customer experience - Mastery

Analytical thinking - Skilful

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.