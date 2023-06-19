Site traffic information and cookies

Digital Product Specialist - EMEA (1 year contract)

  • Location South Africa - Johannesburg, Spain - Remote, United Kingdom - Reading, Türkiye - Konya, United Kingdom - Hemel Hempstead, Türkiye - Izmit, United Kingdom - Falkirk, Türkiye - Usak, Türkiye - Balikesir, Türkiye - Izmir, Spain - Las Palmas De Gran Canarias, United Arab Emirates - Dubai, United Kingdom - Aberdeen, United Kingdom - Medway, Türkiye - Bursa, United Kingdom - Leatherhead, Türkiye - Tekirdag, United Kingdom - Hamble, Türkiye - Mersin, United Kingdom - Middlesbrough, United Kingdom - Uxbridge, Türkiye - Yesilköy, United Kingdom - Staines, United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi, United Kingdom - Sunbury, United Kingdom - Bridgend, Türkiye - Dörtyol, Hatay, United Kingdom - Coventry, United Kingdom - Sutton, Türkiye - Atasehir, Istanbul, United Kingdom - Shoreham-by-Sea, United Kingdom - Manchester, Spain - Madrid, United Kingdom - Gillingham, Türkiye - Aliaga, Türkiye - Körfez, United Kingdom - London, United Kingdom - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Milton Keynes, Türkiye - Remote, Türkiye - Denizli, Türkiye - Eskisehir, Türkiye - Istanbul, Türkiye - Mugla, United Kingdom - Tamworth, Türkiye - Adana, Türkiye - Diyarbakir, Türkiye - Gaziantep, Türkiye - Antalya, Türkiye - Kayseri, Türkiye - Kocaeli, Türkiye - Samsun, United Arab Emirates - Sharjah, Türkiye - Ankara, Türkiye - Icerenkoy Atasehir, United Kingdom - Hull, Spain - Castellón, United Kingdom - Northampton
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ065316
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Sales Group


Job Summary:

The Digital Product Specialist helps maintain & ensure optimum performance of the assigned digital products for the PU - including driving continuous improvement, data quality checks and access control. This role works in partnership with users in the PU, digital product managers, product owners, I&E to ensure that user stories from the PU are built into the backlog and deployed appropriately in market - in line with overall digital needs and agreed eco-system for the PU. As the business requirement and digital eco-system evolves, the Digital Product Specialist also helps identify the need for new products/migration to alternate solution/discontinuation of existing product in markets in the PU. This role is the product owner for digital application, customer offer tools, and system application platforms responsible for the stability, enhancements, and performance of the application. Drives application product evolution to be competitive in advancing our digital agenda and growth of the business. Ensures the application meets the needs of our customers, internal compliance standards, and beyond a minimal viable product creating a positive user experience and assurance of transactional continuity towards achieving customer and operational excellence


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

  • Understand business requirements and role of digital portfolio in the same

  • Assure the systems operate well and user experience is satisfied

  • End to end product ownership of application input & output performance

  • Accountable for the stability of Customer and O2C transactional effectiveness

  • Accommodate expansion of application with new customers, customer offers, and promotions

  • Monitor and work with key stakeholders to drive usage of the digital product as intended

  • Provide data analytics and insights emerging from the application to drive decision making and interventions

  • Work with users to develop and maintain prioritised back-log of user stories for the assigned digital products

  • Work with relevant stakeholders - Product Owners, I&E etc. to deploy agreed user stories in the form of product features

  • Ensure optimum functioning of digital product through appropriate escalation and resolution through I&E/assigned technical resources

  • Conduct regular data quality to ensure accurate representation and decision making

  • Understand bp guidelines(IT&S, Digital security), financial frameworks and processes to recommend the right approach for delivering the required solution

  • Maintain compliance requirements like access control, PII and cyber-security checks

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

  • University degree OR equivalent desirable

Experience

  • Digital system deployment experience

  • Process simplification experience

Skills:

  • Understanding of Agile work practices, Analytics, Change implementation planning and management, Continuous Improvement

Competencies:

  • Digital Fluency - Mastery

  • Delivers an effortless customer experience - Mastery

  • Analytical thinking - Skillful


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is open to working from any bp location


Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Digital Products, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

