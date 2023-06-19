Digital Product Specialist - EMEA (1 year contract)

Job summary

The Digital Product Specialist helps maintain & ensure optimum performance of the assigned digital products for the PU - including driving continuous improvement, data quality checks and access control. This role works in partnership with users in the PU, digital product managers, product owners, I&E to ensure that user stories from the PU are built into the backlog and deployed appropriately in market - in line with overall digital needs and agreed eco-system for the PU. As the business requirement and digital eco-system evolves, the Digital Product Specialist also helps identify the need for new products/migration to alternate solution/discontinuation of existing product in markets in the PU. This role is the product owner for digital application, customer offer tools, and system application platforms responsible for the stability, enhancements, and performance of the application. Drives application product evolution to be competitive in advancing our digital agenda and growth of the business. Ensures the application meets the needs of our customers, internal compliance standards, and beyond a minimal viable product creating a positive user experience and assurance of transactional continuity towards achieving customer and operational excellence

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Understand business requirements and role of digital portfolio in the same

Assure the systems operate well and user experience is satisfied

End to end product ownership of application input & output performance

Accountable for the stability of Customer and O2C transactional effectiveness

Accommodate expansion of application with new customers, customer offers, and promotions

Monitor and work with key stakeholders to drive usage of the digital product as intended

Provide data analytics and insights emerging from the application to drive decision making and interventions

Work with users to develop and maintain prioritised back-log of user stories for the assigned digital products

Work with relevant stakeholders - Product Owners, I&E etc. to deploy agreed user stories in the form of product features

Ensure optimum functioning of digital product through appropriate escalation and resolution through I&E/assigned technical resources

Conduct regular data quality to ensure accurate representation and decision making

Understand bp guidelines(IT&S, Digital security), financial frameworks and processes to recommend the right approach for delivering the required solution

Maintain compliance requirements like access control, PII and cyber-security checks

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

University degree OR equivalent desirable

Experience

Digital system deployment experience

Process simplification experience

Skills:

Understanding of Agile work practices, Analytics, Change implementation planning and management, Continuous Improvement

Competencies:

Digital Fluency - Mastery

Delivers an effortless customer experience - Mastery

Analytical thinking - Skillful



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is open to working from any bp location



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Digital Products, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.