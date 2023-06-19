Digital Product Specialist - EMEA (1 year contract)

The Digital Product Specialist helps maintain & ensure optimum performance of the assigned digital products for the PU - including driving continuous improvement, data quality checks and access control. This role works in partnership with users in the PU, digital product managers, product owners, I&E to ensure that user stories from the PU are built into the backlog and deployed appropriately in market - in line with overall digital needs and agreed eco-system for the PU. As the business requirement and digital eco-system evolves, the Digital Product Specialist also helps identify the need for new products/migration to alternate solution/discontinuation of existing product in markets in the PU. This role is the product owner for digital application, customer offer tools, and system application platforms responsible for the stability, enhancements, and performance of the application. Drives application product evolution to be competitive in advancing our digital agenda and growth of the business. Ensures the application meets the needs of our customers, internal compliance standards, and beyond a minimal viable product creating a positive user experience and assurance of transactional continuity towards achieving customer and operational excellence
Entity:Customers & Products
Sales Group
Job Family Group:
The Digital Product Specialist helps maintain & ensure optimum performance of the assigned digital products for the PU - including driving continuous improvement, data quality checks and access control. This role works in partnership with users in the PU, digital product managers, product owners, I&E to ensure that user stories from the PU are built into the backlog and deployed appropriately in market - in line with overall digital needs and agreed eco-system for the PU. As the business requirement and digital eco-system evolves, the Digital Product Specialist also helps identify the need for new products/migration to alternate solution/discontinuation of existing product in markets in the PU. This role is the product owner for digital application, customer offer tools, and system application platforms responsible for the stability, enhancements, and performance of the application. Drives application product evolution to be competitive in advancing our digital agenda and growth of the business. Ensures the application meets the needs of our customers, internal compliance standards, and beyond a minimal viable product creating a positive user experience and assurance of transactional continuity towards achieving customer and operational excellence
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities:
Understand business requirements and role of digital portfolio in the same
Assure the systems operate well and user experience is satisfied
End to end product ownership of application input & output performance
Accountable for the stability of Customer and O2C transactional effectiveness
Accommodate expansion of application with new customers, customer offers, and promotions
Monitor and work with key stakeholders to drive usage of the digital product as intended
Provide data analytics and insights emerging from the application to drive decision making and interventions
Work with users to develop and maintain prioritised back-log of user stories for the assigned digital products
Work with relevant stakeholders - Product Owners, I&E etc. to deploy agreed user stories in the form of product features
Ensure optimum functioning of digital product through appropriate escalation and resolution through I&E/assigned technical resources
Conduct regular data quality to ensure accurate representation and decision making
Understand bp guidelines(IT&S, Digital security), financial frameworks and processes to recommend the right approach for delivering the required solution
Maintain compliance requirements like access control, PII and cyber-security checks
Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)
Education
University degree OR equivalent desirable
Experience
Digital system deployment experience
Process simplification experience
Skills:
Understanding of Agile work practices, Analytics, Change implementation planning and management, Continuous Improvement
Competencies:
Digital Fluency - Mastery
Delivers an effortless customer experience - Mastery
Analytical thinking - Skillful
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is open to working from any bp location
Remote Type:
Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Digital Products, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.