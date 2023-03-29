Digital Product Specialist - India

Job summary

About Castrol India Limited



Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.



Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.



We are currently looking for Digital Product Specialist based at Mumbai with details mentioned below:

The Digital Product Specialist helps maintain & ensure optimum performance of the assigned digital products for the PU - including driving continuous improvement, data quality checks and access control. This role works in partnership with users in the PU, digital product managers, product owners, I&E to ensure that user stories from the PU are built into the backlog and deployed appropriately in market - in line with overall digital needs and agreed eco-system for the PU. As the business requirement and digital eco-system evolves, the Digital Product Specialist also helps identify the need for new products/migration to alternate solution/discontinuation of existing product in markets in the PU.

Role & Responsibilities:

Understand business requirements and role of digital portfolio in the same

Assure the systems operate well and user experience is satisfied

End to end product ownership of application, input & output performance

Accountable for the stability of Customer and O2C transactional effectiveness

Accommodate expansion of application with new customers, customer offers, and promotions

Monitor and work with key stakeholders including Marketing, Sales, Finance, Customer Operations and I&E to drive usage of the digital product as intended

Provide data analytics and insights emerging from the application to drive decision making and interventions

Work with users to develop and maintain prioritized back-log of user stories for the assigned digital products

Work with relevant stakeholders - Product Owners, I&E etc. to deploy agreed user stories in the form of product features

Ensure optimum functioning of digital product through appropriate escalation and resolution through I&E/assigned technical resources

Conduct regular data quality to ensure accurate representation and decision making

Understand bp guidelines(IT&S, Digital security), financial frameworks and processes to recommend the right approach for delivering the required solution

Maintain compliance requirements like access control, PII and cyber-security checks