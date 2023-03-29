Digital Product Specialist - India

About Castrol India Limited
Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.
Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.
We are currently looking for Digital Product Specialist based at Mumbai with details mentioned below:”
The Digital Product Specialist helps maintain & ensure optimum performance of the assigned digital products for the PU - including driving continuous improvement, data quality checks and access control. This role works in partnership with users in the PU, digital product managers, product owners, I&E to ensure that user stories from the PU are built into the backlog and deployed appropriately in market - in line with overall digital needs and agreed eco-system for the PU. As the business requirement and digital eco-system evolves, the Digital Product Specialist also helps identify the need for new products/migration to alternate solution/discontinuation of existing product in markets in the PU.
Role & Responsibilities: