Would you like to join bp/Castrol and support our new digital product; CARAMA? CARAMA is a digital B2B and B2C platform designed to make car maintenance more convenient. Search, find and book garages that you can trust - all online and 24/7. We are looking for a Digital Product Specialist to be responsible for the management of product lifecycle and workflow throughout all departments to ensure good level of service quality to consumers and partners. In this role, you will be responsible for supporting Product Manager in product development and delivering product OKR in line with regional implementation strategy, assessing consumer needs, providing product advice and support and its application based on developing technical knowledge, and managing operational excellence of the product. About Castrol: It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry. Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator. We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen. www.castrol.com.tr

Customers & Products



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



About the role:

In this role, you will have the opportunity to:

Support continuous development process for CARAMA / Castrol’s digital product(s) designed to manage consumer traffic with iterative customer and stakeholder feedback, deploying regular product releases and fixes.

Support Product Manager with roadmap planning, product strategy and backlog management.

Be a part of strategy plan to design and implement initiatives focus on customer recruitment, partner participation for campaigns, awareness, and sales.

Plan and execute product specific campaigns ensuring that marketing metrics are set, managed, and reported on.

Gather data on the results and create reports to understand what works well & what is less effective to optimize initiatives.

Management of key service provider partners including Call Center and field support teams.

Key owner and user of CARAMA Admin platform to manage customer & end-user workflows.

Work in coordination with the related internal departments; handling potential questions and complaints to be received from the customers regarding performances of those departments in an effective and efficient to ensure customer satisfaction.

Develop the customer relations and carry out customer visits for establishing perfect customer service.

Work with the Business Development Team to develop messaging and positioning for the product and may also work with the Marketing Team to create marketing materials and product demos.

Reply all technical questions coming from social media and forum channels, under the control of marketing department.

Implement and maintain the necessary technical and organizational infrastructure for product execution, including documentation/communications materials.

Provide responsive day-to-day product support to relevant internal/external partners.

Analyse and make recommendations on how to improve existing features and create detailed reports on product status.

Essential education:

University Degree in Business Departments or related discipline

Essential experience and requirements:

Minimum 2 years of experience in digital product management or relevant areas such as marketing, sales, or customer services.

Strong written and verbal communication skills, excellent technical communication with peers and non-technical stakeholders.

Advanced level of Turkish and English language knowledge

Desirable Criteria:

Ability to support digital business processes across a range of digital projects, programmes, and activities.

Customer-first mindset

Demonstrated proficiency in required technical areas, including, agile methodology, enterprise web/software development, product development and community management.

Sales and/or Customer Relationship experience

Fast and successful problem-solving skills.

Experience in start-up business, e-commerce sector or/and digital marketing agency working with teams in these sectors.

Passion for building great products to solve customer and business problems.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Customer Interactions, Digital Marketing, Digital Product Management, Digital Sales, E-Commerce, English Language, Problem Solving, Sales, Start-Ups, Turkish Language



