Customers & Products



Research & Technology Group



Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are crafting the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and perfection. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to own the way in the lubricants market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Digital Product Specialist based at Mumbai and details mentioned:

Let me tell you about the role:

The role helps maintain & ensure optimum performance of the assigned digital products for the PU - including driving continuous improvement, data quality checks and access control. This role works in partnership with users in the PU, digital product managers, product owners, I&E to ensure that user stories from the PU are built into the backlog and deployed appropriately in market - in line with overall digital needs and agreed eco-system for the PU. As the business requirement and digital eco-system evolves, the incumbent will also helps in identifying the need for new products/migration to alternate solution/discontinuation of existing product in markets in the PU.

This role is the product owner for a suite of digital applications in the Retail, Independent workshops & Mechanics covering but not limited to Loyalty and Engagement management systems. The job holder will also ensure that the overall eco-system with required integrations into other products is undertaken for delivery of the customer life cycle management. The role ensures the application meets the needs of our customers and delivers a positive user experience, ensures internal compliance standards are met and works with I&E teams and service providers to provide assurance of transactional continuity towards achieving customer and operational excellence.

What you will deliver:

• Understand business requirements and role of digital portfolio in the same to build Product Roamap.

• Assure the systems operate well and user experience is satisfied

• End to end product ownership of application input & output performance

• Accountable for the stability of Loyalty & Engagement efficiency

• Accommodate expansion of application with new customers, customer offers, and promotions

• Supervise and work with key stakeholders to drive usage of the digital product as intended

• Provide data analytics and insights emerging from the application to drive decision making and interventions

• Work with users to develop and maintain prioritised back-log of user stories for the assigned digital products

• Work with relevant stakeholders - Product Owners, I&E etc. to deploy agreed user stories in the form of product features

• Ensure optimum functioning of digital product through appropriate escalation and resolution through assigned technical resources

• Conduct regular data quality to ensure accurate representation and decision making

• Understand bp guidelines(IT&S, Digital security), financial frameworks and processes to recommend the right approach for delivering the required solution

• Maintain compliance requirements like access control, PII and cyber-security checks



What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Education

• Bachelors in Computers/ Technology. MBA Sales/Marketing

Experience

• Digital system deployment experience

• Process simplification experience

Skills & Proficiencies

• Skills:

• Understanding of Agile work practices, Analytics, Change implementation planning and management, Continuous Improvement

• Strong Business acumen with understanding of Retail & Service industry

• Proficiencies:

• Digital Proficiency - Mastery

• Delivers a crafted customer experience - Mastery

• Analytical thinking - Skilful

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



