Digital Product Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

The Digital Operations Specialist is responsible for supporting the development and the enablement of the digital critical initiatives across all META countries. They will work closely with users, product owners, product/project managers,

leaders, key team members to define and execute the digital initiatives and approach, ensure alignment and collaboration, and drive the adoption and sustainability of the assigned digital products and solutions for the region.

As the business requirement and digital eco-system evolves, the incumbent will also focus on:



Identify and address customer and partner experience gaps through agile digital solutions, accelerating business and customer outcomes.

Enable digital experiences that are aligned with customer needs, business priorities and goals, and that optimizes the value realization of digital capabilities.

Maintain and drives optimum performance of the assigned digital products and /or solutions, assuring the transactional continuity towards and the continuous product evolution, in advancing digital business agenda

Land and expand the digital solution across business, customer segments, and countries, achieving customer and operational excellence.

Foster a culture of change readiness and agility

Key Accountabilities

Understand business requirements and role of digital portfolio

Ensure optimum functioning of digital products through appropriate escalation and resolution through Technology/assigned

technical resources

Supervise and measure the efficiency and outcomes of the digital initiatives and/or interventions, and adjust the plan as needed.

Provide mentorship and feedback to all stakeholders and team members, and promote the adoption of digital and data management solutions and methodologies.

Build and manage relationships with leaders, project managers, and key stakeholders, and act as a trusted advisor and digital expert.

Facilitate and support the digital network, including SME(Subject Matter Expert), champions, users, sponsors, and advocates, and ensure alignment and collaboration across the organization.

Contribute to the continuous improvement and innovation of the change management function and capability

Maintain compliance requirements like access control, PII (Personal Identifiable information) and cyber-security check

Education

University degree or equivalent experience desirable

Experience

Digital system deployment experience

Process simplification experience

Change management experience

Experience in CRM (Customer Relationship Management) programs

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.