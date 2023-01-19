Digital Products Manager, C&EA

Job summary

bp has an ambitious new strategy to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. We are reinventing our company to reimagine energy and are building a team of strategic and creative communicators and external affairs professionals to engage our workforce and the outside world on bp's new purpose and how we are delivering it.



As the Digital Product Manager your role is to uncover needs, challenges and requirements to create and deliver digital solutions for our audiences, and in support of the wider Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) team. With an eye on the future, you will create a delivery roadmap that will meet our objectives whilst innovating and seeking out new digital technologies and ways of working.



We are looking for a Digital Product Manager who is passionate about working with our teams to improve audience experience. You’ll have an agile mindset, seek continuous improvement, improve collaboration and be keen to drive and measure value delivery. Your work will be critical to bp’s transformation strategy as you guide teams to solve communications challenges with digital solutions. To do so you’ll work closely with teams and leaders across our innovation & engineering teams and businesses.



You will define, prioritise, and manage C&EA’s digital product roadmap, assessing technology solutions and third-party supplier support. You will also contribute to C&EA’s digital experience design authority and be directly responsible for managing digital product development.

Key Accountabilities:

Drive innovation and thought leadership on how digital products can help C&EA to connect with their audiences most effectively, selecting the approach that will have the greatest impact

Manage the process of product prioritisation against business value and return on investment for C&EA

Accountable for C&EA’s digital product roadmap and backlog, working with multiple teams, collaborators, internal clients and Product Owners to manage the details and deliver fit-for-purpose products

Drive delivery through product development and application management teams (agency partners) and other suppliers

Develop and deliver a demand management model in conjunction with collaborators, the platform product owner and development partners

Develop relationships with internal partners and external suppliers (delivery and product partners)

Ensure that all products meet agreed standards and guidelines including appropriate levels of safety, security, and quality assurance (defining and evolving these standards as the need arises)

Facilitate appropriate change management, communications and training to support digital solutions, with support from other team members

Build a culture of continuous improvement to ensure C&EA are demonstrating digital innovation and delivering the highest quality products

Work closely with Digital Platform subject matter authorities to support strategic decisions on product development using data insights

Work with the budget holder to ensure accurate budget reconciliation, invoicing and forecast reporting

Assist with crafting and detailing key Digital Platform business processes

Key Challenges:

Re-imagining the C&EA digital platform and solutions to support bp’s transformation to Net Zero

Guiding digital transformation and ways of working across C&EA, including the creation of a digital design authority governance structure and process

Encouraging and embedding the principles of digital product management within C&EA leadership and the wider business

Skills & Expertise: