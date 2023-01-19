Digital Products Manager, C&EA

bp has an ambitious new strategy to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. We are reinventing our company to reimagine energy and are building a team of strategic and creative communicators and external affairs professionals to engage our workforce and the outside world on bp's new purpose and how we are delivering it.
As the Digital Product Manager your role is to uncover needs, challenges and requirements to create and deliver digital solutions for our audiences, and in support of the wider Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) team. With an eye on the future, you will create a delivery roadmap that will meet our objectives whilst innovating and seeking out new digital technologies and ways of working.
We are looking for a Digital Product Manager who is passionate about working with our teams to improve audience experience. You’ll have an agile mindset, seek continuous improvement, improve collaboration and be keen to drive and measure value delivery. Your work will be critical to bp’s transformation strategy as you guide teams to solve communications challenges with digital solutions. To do so you’ll work closely with teams and leaders across our innovation & engineering teams and businesses.
You will define, prioritise, and manage C&EA’s digital product roadmap, assessing technology solutions and third-party supplier support. You will also contribute to C&EA’s digital experience design authority and be directly responsible for managing digital product development.