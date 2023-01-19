Site traffic information and cookies

Digital Products Manager, C&EA

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Communications &amp; External Affairs Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141842BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

bp has an ambitious new strategy to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. We are reinventing our company to reimagine energy and are building a team of strategic and creative communicators and external affairs professionals to engage our workforce and the outside world on bp's new purpose and how we are delivering it.

As the Digital Product Manager your role is to uncover needs, challenges and requirements to create and deliver digital solutions for our audiences, and in support of the wider Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) team. With an eye on the future, you will create a delivery roadmap that will meet our objectives whilst innovating and seeking out new digital technologies and ways of working.

We are looking for a Digital Product Manager who is passionate about working with our teams to improve audience experience. You’ll have an agile mindset, seek continuous improvement, improve collaboration and be keen to drive and measure value delivery. Your work will be critical to bp’s transformation strategy as you guide teams to solve communications challenges with digital solutions. To do so you’ll work closely with teams and leaders across our innovation & engineering teams and businesses.

You will define, prioritise, and manage C&EA’s digital product roadmap, assessing technology solutions and third-party supplier support. You will also contribute to C&EA’s digital experience design authority and be directly responsible for managing digital product development.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Drive innovation and thought leadership on how digital products can help C&EA to connect with their audiences most effectively, selecting the approach that will have the greatest impact
  • Manage the process of product prioritisation against business value and return on investment for C&EA
  • Accountable for C&EA’s digital product roadmap and backlog, working with multiple teams, collaborators, internal clients and Product Owners to manage the details and deliver fit-for-purpose products
  • Drive delivery through product development and application management teams (agency partners) and other suppliers
  • Develop and deliver a demand management model in conjunction with collaborators, the platform product owner and development partners
  • Develop relationships with internal partners and external suppliers (delivery and product partners)
  • Ensure that all products meet agreed standards and guidelines including appropriate levels of safety, security, and quality assurance (defining and evolving these standards as the need arises)
  • Facilitate appropriate change management, communications and training to support digital solutions, with support from other team members
  • Build a culture of continuous improvement to ensure C&EA are demonstrating digital innovation and delivering the highest quality products
  • Work closely with Digital Platform subject matter authorities to support strategic decisions on product development using data insights
  • Work with the budget holder to ensure accurate budget reconciliation, invoicing and forecast reporting
  • Assist with crafting and detailing key Digital Platform business processes

Key Challenges:

  • Re-imagining the C&EA digital platform and solutions to support bp’s transformation to Net Zero
  • Guiding digital transformation and ways of working across C&EA, including the creation of a digital design authority governance structure and process
  • Encouraging and embedding the principles of digital product management within C&EA leadership and the wider business

Skills & Expertise:

  • Significant experience and proven success in similar roles that handle and develop products or services through their full lifecycle to bring value for customers.
  • Maintains a broad perspective when designing digital solutions to reflect high accessibility, diversity, equity and sustainability standards
  • Influence leaders & team members to focus on seeking the right customer & business outcomes, using design thinking & empirical methodologies to develop a product roadmap & release approach.
  • Strong experience of Agile product development, requirements gathering, prioritisation and leading product development teams, in-house and 3rd party, onshore and offshore.
  • Well-informed on standard processes and seeks to continuously identify and improve team processes to increase flow and value, capabilities & improve both team & product performance.
  • Excellent interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to communicate in written and verbal form to technical and editorial audiences at all levels
  • Possesses excellent collaborative problem-solving skills and can run multiple programmes / projects whilst working under tight time constraints
  • Sets business targets and team objectives and ensure these are delivered
  • Evidence of nurturing innovation across ways of working, technology and product delivery
  • Maintains an excellent knowledge of digital experience, standard methodologies, developments in this field, and use this knowledge to drive appropriate standards.

