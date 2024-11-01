Digital Project Senior Professional

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

1. Lead and facilitate workshops and training sessions to educate and empower teams and staff on the value and benefits of digital and intelligent tools, fostering the culture adoption throughout the organization.

2. Drive, maintenance, adoption, and incremental improvements of legacy systems to lead current business requirement and create a foundation of future system

3. Drive innovation and digitalization for the Supply Chain relevant processes

4. Develop and lead digitalization projects portfolio within GSC China

5. Plan and lead digitalization and decision intelligent projects by a) Define clear project objectives, plan, and resource needed b) Develop and maintain case along with project development c) Proactively communicate with partners for project progress d) Effectively lead external digital service providers to deliver project with agreed SoW and timeline

6. See opportunities of bringing to bear data to create business value proactively, by understanding internal and external customer needs

7. Introduce new ideas, technologies and innovative practices in GSC Chin

Job Holder Requirements

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in business, supply chain management, finance, or a related field, advanced degree preferred.

7+ years’ of experience of supply chain management work experience preferred, including deep knowledge of supply chain processes and end-to-end supply chain exposure will be ideal • In-deep understanding of supply chain offering development

Strong leadership skills, specifically showing a wide range of social skills applicable in different situations with staff, internal peers and networks within organizations.

Strong communication and presentation skills both verbal and written.

Fluent in Chinese and English, both written and spoken.

Why join us?

· At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

· We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.