Job summary

Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.



About the team

About the role

Digital Science applies groundbreaking digital innovation capabilities to bp’s challenge of providing energy to the world while transitioning to a zero-carbon future. A small team, Digital Science works with the highest levels of external organizations and operates within the broadest context of both external digital and business innovation and bp strategy.The team is significantly different from traditional digital teams with large DEV/OPS portfolios and works on several initiatives with highly technical people engaged in groundbreaking, innovative activities that are inherently unstructured.The Digital Science Lead is responsible for the identification, testing and application of a range of emerging digital technologies within bp’s business entities. These technologies include but aren’t limited to the following, quantum computing, cognitive AI, robotics, remote sensing, digital twins and digital trust technologies.The role will be expected to coordinate delivery of multiple innovation projects under the guidance of senior leadership. It will help translate Digital Science activities into value, collaborating with other teams in I&E, with the business directly, and with bp’s corporate venture capital organization. The role ensures that knowledge and intellectual property are captured and that the team’s governance and stage-gate processes are followed.

Key accountabilities

Scans the digital technology horizon to identify emerging digital trends, new products and solutions potentially relevant to bp; assesses potential vendors, consultants, and market segments.

Is an expert in two or more technology areas and acts as a knowledge transfer agent to the wider community in bp.

Develops and nurtures collaborative external contacts with major vendors, venture capital firms, governments, academic institutions and research firms for long-term collaboration.

Leads delivery of projects to proves (or disproves) viability or potential value of a technology to bp.

Identifies business challenges that can be addressed through new digital technology and seeks to solve problems with the help of the extended Digital Science’s team.

Carry out the technology R&D initiatives, managing deliverables across time, cost and quality.

Summarize the learning gained from driving projects, and communicate to others in the team and across bp.

Find opportunities for new intellectual property and engage in the processes needed to protect these for the benefit of the company.

Mentor junior members of the team.



Education

A degree in Science, Technology, Engineering or Math (or equivalent).

Sound understanding of emerging digital technology ecosystems.

You’ll also have additional experience that demonstrates your commitment and passion for applying new technology to business problems.



Essential capabilities

Technological expertise in two or more innovative digital areas

Ability to provide technical clarity and business direction to senior management

Curiosity and an ability to link diverse topics

Be a self-starter who is comfortable defining an approach and delivering on goals leading a small team.

Understanding of managing risk associated with new technologies

Ability to build productive working relationships and foster creativity, innovation and integrity within teams

Have work experience which demonstrates how you have applied your knowledge of emerging technology in a practical context; this could be in an advisory role (e.g. a consultancy), guiding the way technology is built (e.g. a software company) or helping with adoption (e.g. an enterprise digital role).



Desirable capabilities

Fluidity, speed and initiative is required to ensure you will thrive in a dynamic, unstructured environment.

Experience in any sector of the energy industry

Awareness of the commercial issues associated with R&D (e.g. contracting, IPR)



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.