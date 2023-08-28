Digital Science & Technology Graduate

Grade J Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting through assisting with a variety of activities including documenting queries, issues and ad-hoc requests that in support of development of business cases that may be converted into deliverable IT solutions and /or IT projects.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting through assisting with a variety of activities including documenting queries, issues and ad-hoc requests that in support of development of business cases that may be converted into deliverable IT solutions and /or IT projects.



Job Description:

The One Digital Early Careers programme supports bp’s up and coming pipeline of digital talent. Digital Early Careers become part of a diverse, global digital community who are helping to lead bp through the energy transition, to provide reliable, affordable and lower carbon-energy to the world and achieve net-zero.

For graduates, the One Digital Early Careers programme is two years, comprising two 12-month rotations within a dedicated digital discipline. This provides early careers with a breadth of experience and the opportunity to build technical depth to apply to the most complex problems of the future.

Choose to join bp and you’ll be on the front line of the energy transition to net zero carbon, collaborating with world-class technologists, engineers, and disrupters to reimagine energy and carve out a career packed with purpose, passion, and learning.

Digital Science and Innovation (DS&I) applies leading edge digital capabilities to the energy transition challenge. Our measure of performance is the business adoption of new digital technologies. Although relatively small, DS&I is world class in reach, processes, activities, and results. It works with external organizations, from academia, start-ups, and big tech companies, and consequently operates across the full context of external digital and business innovation. Examples of the range of frontier technologies we work with include AI, robotics, quantum, distributed ledger, and digital twin.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Key Accountabilities

As a new graduate (or an intern), you will help shape the future of bp, as part of a team which combines innovation, business development and relationship management. You will be working with highly technical people engaged in leading edge innovative activities that can be inherently entrepreneurial and unstructured.

We are looking for people who like working at-pace and love to think creatively. On joining you will do the following.

Be embedded in the digital science team responsible for the identification and application of range of emerging digital technologies.

Learn new technologies, platforms, approaches, and techniques and what drives digital innovation.

Experiment with new technologies and learn to identify new innovative business solutions.

We will help you along your way, but you possess a spark that drives you forward and are energized by operating with a degree of autonomy!

Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

Must be in final year, graduating by May 2024

No sponsorship available for this position

Pursuing Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or STEM subjects including Maths, Statistics or various engineering or science degrees.

Desirable Criteria