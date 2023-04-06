Digital Solutions Analyst

The primary responsibility of the Digital Solution Analyst is to design, create and maintain automation solutions built on Automation Anywhere, Microsoft Office 365 applications, the Microsoft Power Platform and other upcoming technologies. Their core focus is to suggest and deliver applications that help improve processes by adding system controls, eliminating human errors and ensuring productivity, avoiding incidents. They are also responsible for coaching the citizen developers and other digital communities worldwide to promote tools and methods and to inspire people. The Digital Solution Analyst is expected to keep up-to-date with technology and to maintain a sophisticated network within the company to connect people to the right teams and resources if necessary.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
