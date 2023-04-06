Digital Solutions Analyst

Job summary

The primary responsibility of the Digital Solution Analyst is to design, create and maintain automation solutions built on Automation Anywhere, Microsoft Office 365 applications, the Microsoft Power Platform and other upcoming technologies. Their core focus is to suggest and deliver applications that help improve processes by adding system controls, eliminating human errors and ensuring productivity, avoiding incidents. They are also responsible for coaching the citizen developers and other digital communities worldwide to promote tools and methods and to inspire people. The Digital Solution Analyst is expected to keep up-to-date with technology and to maintain a sophisticated network within the company to connect people to the right teams and resources if necessary.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Have good business process understanding and functional knowledge

Work with Operations/Process Architects/Solution Designers/Citizen developers to define areas that need automation design support

Support the development of general solutions and practices that can work across countries / businesses

Train general solutions to the Automation CoE and citizen developers so they can be easily implemented in future solutions

Coach the citizen developer community to allow them to smoothly develop their own automations

Keep up to date with new evolutions in the technologies used within bp, create Proof of Concepts to get the feel of what benefits these new technological evolutions can bring for bp

Follow up on a high level how digital tools and technologies outside of bp are evolving and report your findings on what benefits they could bring for bp

Assist in the design and development of larger Automation CoE projects

Adhere to the bp rule set defined to create automation solutions in a safe, compliant and well documented manner, and assist in optimizing the bp rule set

Write extensive documentation of all solutions provided

Ensure that all work is compliant with HSSE policies and procedures reporting hazards, unsafe work practices and incidents

Manage deadlines and ensure that all activities that directly affect internal or external customer relationships or the output of GBS are of the highest quality.

Assist in continuously reviewing and improving the existing solutions

Provide training on automation related topics

Work with Automation Process Architects on assignment/classification of opportunities in the pipeline

Support Automation Process Architects to define fit-for-purpose Automation solutions

Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of GBS

Contribute positively to achieving individual, team and organisational targets

Provide accurate information to both business customers and support teams through the correct use of all information technology systems

Exhibit strong Team Player characteristics, constructive communication and active listening skills at all times

Display flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organisation

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with internal and external stakeholders.

Compliance with Company Policies

Ensure data is accurately entered and maintained in all systems, minimising errors and resultant financial losses

A minimum of 7 of years relevant business experience required; similar job experience gained in a customer-focused environment

Prior experience with at least a few of the technologies used in bp (Microsoft Power Platform, Excel VBA, Python, Azure, AWS, Salesforce, Automation Anywhere, Celonis, Kryon)

Project management: previous experience in leading small projects

Familiarity with agile principles and framework

Prior experience with training delivery and presentations

Continuous Improvement: experience in detecting and implementing process improvement ideas

Familiarity with at least a few of the technologies used in bp (Microsoft Power Platform, Excel VBA, Python, Azure, AWS, Salesforce, Automation Anywhere, Celonis, Kryon) and high motivation to learn to use them on the job, even without formal trainings

