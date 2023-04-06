Site traffic information and cookies

Digital Solutions Analyst

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147365BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The primary responsibility of the Digital Solution Analyst is to design, create and maintain automation solutions built on Automation Anywhere, Microsoft Office 365 applications, the Microsoft Power Platform and other upcoming technologies. Their core focus is to suggest and deliver applications that help improve processes by adding system controls, eliminating human errors and ensuring productivity, avoiding incidents. They are also responsible for coaching the citizen developers and other digital communities worldwide to promote tools and methods and to inspire people. The Digital Solution Analyst is expected to keep up-to-date with technology and to maintain a sophisticated network within the company to connect people to the right teams and resources if necessary.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Have good business process understanding and functional knowledge
  • Work with Operations/Process Architects/Solution Designers/Citizen developers to define areas that need automation design support
  • Support the development of general solutions and practices that can work across countries / businesses
  • Train general solutions to the Automation CoE and citizen developers so they can be easily implemented in future solutions
  • Coach the citizen developer community to allow them to smoothly develop their own automations
  • Keep up to date with new evolutions in the technologies used within bp, create Proof of Concepts to get the feel of what benefits these new technological evolutions can bring for bp
  • Follow up on a high level how digital tools and technologies outside of bp are evolving and report your findings on what benefits they could bring for bp
  • Assist in the design and development of larger Automation CoE projects
  • Adhere to the bp rule set defined to create automation solutions in a safe, compliant and well documented manner, and assist in optimizing the bp rule set
  • Write extensive documentation of all solutions provided
  • Ensure that all work is compliant with HSSE policies and procedures reporting hazards, unsafe work practices and incidents
  • Manage deadlines and ensure that all activities that directly affect internal or external customer relationships or the output of GBS are of the highest quality.
  • Assist in continuously reviewing and improving the existing solutions
  • Provide training on automation related topics
  • Work with Automation Process Architects on assignment/classification of opportunities in the pipeline
  • Support Automation Process Architects to define fit-for-purpose Automation solutions
  • Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of GBS
  • Contribute positively to achieving individual, team and organisational targets
  • Provide accurate information to both business customers and support teams through the correct use of all information technology systems
  • Exhibit strong Team Player characteristics, constructive communication and active listening skills at all times
  • Display flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organisation
  • Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with internal and external stakeholders.
  • Compliance with Company Policies
  • Ensure data is accurately entered and maintained in all systems, minimising errors and resultant financial losses
PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE
  • A minimum of 7 of years relevant business experience required; similar job experience gained in a customer-focused environment
  • Prior experience with at least a few of the technologies used in bp (Microsoft Power Platform, Excel VBA, Python, Azure, AWS, Salesforce, Automation Anywhere, Celonis, Kryon)
  • Project management: previous experience in leading small projects
  • Familiarity with agile principles and framework
  • Prior experience with training delivery and presentations
  • Continuous Improvement: experience in detecting and implementing process improvement ideas
ESSENTIAL CRITERIA
  • Familiarity with at least a few of the technologies used in bp (Microsoft Power Platform, Excel VBA, Python, Azure, AWS, Salesforce, Automation Anywhere, Celonis, Kryon) and high motivation to learn to use them on the job, even without formal trainings

