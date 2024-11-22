Digital Solutions Analyst

Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our team and advance your career as a Digital Solution Analyst !

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

• Have good business process understanding and functional knowledge

• Work with Operations/Process Architects/Solution Designers/Citizen developers to define areas that need automation design support .

• Own the development of general solutions and practices that can work across

countries / businesses

• Train general solutions to the Automation CoE and citizen developers, so they can be easily implemented in future solutions.

• Coach the citizen developer community to allow them to smoothly develop their own automations

• Keep up to date with new evolutions in the technologies used within bp, create

Proof of Concepts to get the feel of what benefits these new technological

evolutions can bring for bp

• Follow up on a high level how digital tools and technologies outside of bp are

evolving and report your findings on what benefits they could bring for bp

• Assist in the design and development of larger Automation CoE projects

• Adhere to the bp rule set defined to create automation solutions in a safe,

compliant and well documented manner, and assist in optimizing the bp rule set

• Write extensive documentation of all solutions provided

• Ensure that all work is compliant with HSSE policies and procedures reporting

hazards, unsafe work practices and incidents.

Assist in continuously reviewing and improving the existing solutions

• Deliver training on automation related topics

• Work with Automation Process Architects on assignment/classification of

opportunities in the pipeline

• Support Automation Process Architects to define fit-for-purpose Automation

solutions

• Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of GBS

• Supply positively to achieving individual, team and interpersonal targets

• Deliver accurate information to both business customers and support teams

through the correct use of all information technology systems

• Exhibit phenomenal teammate characteristics, constructive communication and

active listening skills at all times

• Display flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organization.

• Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with internal and

External partners.

• Compliance with Company Policies

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE

• A minimum of 8-10 years relevant business experience required; similar job

experience gained in a customer-focused environment

• Prior experience with at least a few of the technologies used in bp (listed below in

section – ESSENTIAL CRITERIA)

• Project management: previous experience in leading small- and medium-sized

Projects .

Enabling tools/ IDE

• Azure Boards

• SNow

• Visual Studio Enterprise/ Code

• Bifrost, Jupyter

• Azure Storage Explorer

• Azure Document Intelligence Studio



• Outstanding learning skills – ability to quickly learn and adapt to new

technologies and tools

• Good communication (oral and written) and influencing skills at all levels of the organization, excellent ability to explain technical terms to non-technical people

• Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements.

• Good understanding of agile principles and framework

• Prior experience with training delivery and presentations to large audiences.

COMPETENCIES

• Understanding Customers – understand customers’ current needs; efficient high-

quality response; build customer relationships; monitor progress; effective

negotiator

• Personal Effectiveness – effective communicator; time management; listening and facilitation.

• Team working – build team spirit; flexible and adaptive; supportive

• Problem Solving – identify, analyze and solve problems; utilize, adapt and develop resources.







Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.