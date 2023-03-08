Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our GBS Procurement team and advance your career as a



Digital Strategic Sourcing Lead- Maternity cover

Lead complex, end-to-end Sourcing projects as per business request

Drive and manage various sourcing and contracting projects of high spend & complexity

Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and properly covered in the sourcing process. Influence business demand where required and possible.

Identify value levers and opportunities to maximize value for bp in the marketplace

Contribute to the development of the category strategies from a sourcing team’s side

Develop Sourcing strategy, including options & scenarios in accordance with the respective Category strategy

Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement

Lead and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen

Lead all relevant business partner and supplier interactions including senior levels throughout the sourcing project

Define negotiation & contracting strategy

Propose potential modifications/updates to the relevant contract templates based on category specific requirements

Take an innovative approach and lead continuous process improvement initiatives

Represent the Team and support junior team members in communication and engagement with senior partners

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required (preferably in business studies)

Minimum 4-6 years of practical and application experience in end-to-end sourcing and contracting

Proficiency in English is a must, Fluent Turkish would be preferred

Experience and in understanding of Supplier Performance Management activities

Confirmed experience with contract creation, negotiations, and life-cycle management

Strong understanding and experience of Planning and Performance Management

Analytical abilities including marketplace and financial analysis

Critical thinking and ability to define sourcing strategies

Solid understanding of MS Office products i.e., PowerPoint, Access & Excel.

Experience working in an Ariba / Salesforce system environment is an advantage

Ability to review and analyse complex data to identify issues and trends

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. To achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!