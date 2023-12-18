Job summary

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Digital Transformation Commercial Advisor

Act as primary user advocate and single point of contact for digital products as needed, particularly for those impacting multiple commercial teams. Provide commercial and digital expertise to users and developers, calling out issues as vital. Steward the product’s overall lifecycle management.

Develop product proposals (“Discovery Requests”) on behalf of business collaborators.

Liaise between commercial teams (Fuel Supply & Midstream [FS&M]) and digital teams (I&E), connecting people and ideas across the organization. Facilitate the application of common ways of working, tools and data, terminology, and priorities.

Collaborate with and represent the commercial teams on digital improvements, initiatives, and products.

Consult bidirectionally at the intersection of business needs and digital capabilities using wide proven experience of commercial drivers, business process optimization and the digital toolkit.

Ensure digital solutions align with Objectives and Key Results (OKR’s), North Star metrics, and FS&M’s overall commercial strategy.

Calculate or vet valuations of proposed digital solutions to drive efficient prioritization.

Serve as Business Subject Matter Expert (SME) within relevant Discovery Squad(s). Provide business context and insights, help shape and validate prototypes, and ensure business alignment prior to moving to Delivery.

Drive effective rollout and adoption of digital solutions and work processes. Develop mitigation plans, cultivate feedback loops between users and developers, and supervise closure of any backlog items.

Promote knowledge sharing within the Digital Transformation team to broaden the team’s knowledge and abilities, improving the team’s overall offer to commercial customers.

Broadly share initiatives, priorities, and success stories across commercial and digital teams. Build a common and compelling narrative.

Educate the commercial teams regarding digital proficiency, strategy, tools, and standard processes to spur innovation.

Support FS&M’s strategy towards bp’s net zero ambition and aims.

Deep expertise in European B2B Fuels market dynamics

Extensive knowledge and deep understanding of the European B2B Business

Strong experience in the PROS Digital Platform (esp. for PL,ES,PT,FR)

Longstanding experience in supply and midstream, experience in B2B Fuels business required.

Deep knowledge and understanding of PROS Deal Entry Tool and the respective sales processes, both, spot, and term.

Clear and advanced communication skills in English language

Strong interpersonal skills, able to articulate sophisticated scenarios to others clearly and concisely and build consensus and engagement across teams.

Ability to influence and inspire change in a positive and impactful way.

Demonstrates a clear understanding of the business.

Independent, target-orientated, efficient, and organizational skills required.

Ability to think conceptually.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Acumen, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload Prioritization



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.