Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

The Digital Transformation Commercial Advisor acts as primary user advocate and single point of contact for digital products as needed, particularly for those impacting multiple commercial teams. This person will provide commercial and digital expertise to users and developers, raising issues as necessary and steward the product’s overall lifecycle management.This position is office based in Chicago with a hybrid work schedule.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Develop product proposals (“Discovery Requests”) on behalf of business team members.

Liaise between commercial teams (Fuel Supply & Midstream [FS&M]) and digital teams (Innovation & Engineering), connecting people and ideas across the organization. Facilitate the application of common ways of working, tools and data, terminology, and priorities.

Collaborate with and represent the commercial teams on digital enhancements, initiatives, and products.

Consult bidirectionally at the intersection of business needs and digital capabilities using wide domain knowledge of commercial drivers, business process optimization and the digital toolkit.

Ensure digital solutions align with Objectives and Key Results (OKR’s), North Star metrics, and FS&M’s overall commercial strategy.

Calculate or vet valuations of proposed digital solutions to drive optimal prioritization.

Serve as Business Subject Matter Authority within relevant Discovery Squad(s). Provide business context and insights, help shape and validate prototypes, and ensure business alignment prior to moving to Delivery.

Drive effective rollout and adoption of digital solutions and work processes. Develop mitigation plans, cultivate feedback loops between users and developers, and be responsible for closure of any backlog items.

Promote knowledge sharing within the Digital Transformation team to broaden the team’s knowledge and skills, enhancing the team’s overall offer to commercial customers.

Broadly share initiatives, priorities, and success stories across commercial and digital teams. Create a common and compelling narrative.

Educate the commercial teams regarding digital fluency, strategy, tools, and best practices to spur innovation.

Support FS&M’s strategy towards bp’s net zero ambition and aims.

Essential Education and Experience:

Degree in Business and/or Management Information Sciences required

Experience in supply and midstream within fuels and renewables businesses.

Skilled in product management from a commercial/business perspective.

Experience in valuing functional and commercial components of a digital product.

Strong communication skills, able to articulate complex scenarios to others clearly and concisely and build consensus and engagement across teams.

Ability to influence and inspire change in a positive and impactful way.

Demonstrates a clear understanding of the business.

Independent, target-orientated, efficient, and organizational skills required.

Ability to think conceptually.

Experience in reporting technologies such as PowerBI, PowerApps, or Tableau

Desirable Criteria:

Knowledge of applying advanced analytics, AI, ML and GenAI technologies

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.