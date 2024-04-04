Digital Treasury Operations Senior Analyst

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and get involved in what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a



Digital Treasury Operation Senior Analyst

Finance teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month end close processes and data integrity, financial statutory reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, performance reporting

The Digital Treasury Operation Senior Analyst is a direct report of the Credit Innovation Manager GBS. They support the Credit and Cash & Banking Organization with process optimization, automation, CI initiation, execution and control through projects and co-operations with other departments and / or GBS centres. They are responsible for supporting efficient delivery of planning and performance activities for Credit and Cash and Banking by proactively discovering opportunities for improvement and automation, supporting system implementations through the whole project in all aspects.

In this role You will:

Proactively find opportunities for standardisation, simplification in the Cash & Banking, Treasury Payment, Bank Account Management and Cash Management areas.

Drive the process optimization and standardization around Cash & Banking, Treasury Payment, Bank Account Management and Cash Management with relevant collaborators and project leads, to ensure that systems reflect and maintain the agreed standard and policy compliance.

To influence and act as validation point in alignment with relevant stakeholders related to continuous improvement efforts.

Supervise, lead and handle small projects and assure that the performance, documents and outcome are delivered excessively.

Initiate, prepare and demonstrate of project concepts and initiatives

Actively contribute to define and validate acceptance criteria of project deliverables

Develop, enhance and validate standard project documents to define scope with internal / external partners, management

Proactively initiate changes triggered by Project Execution and Monitoring & Controlling Phase

Prepare project material for validation within Finance and GPO community.

Develop and provide trainings to people involved in Treasury Payment, Bank Account Management and Cash Management related Connected Innovation Improvement efforts, projects whilst making sure knowledge is properly transferred and understood.

Support future transitions to eliminate fragmentation of different accountabilities for the same process and ensure that must be realised in line with the Global Requirements.

Support implementation and consistent use of the agreed Key Process Indicators within Cash & Banking, Treasury Payment, Bank Account Management and Cash Management

Proactively analyse and raise risks / road blocks which are identified as a threat in the Cash& Banking, Treasury Payment, Bank Account Management and Cash Management area with special focus on standardisations and harmonization

Initiate, complete, control process design related efforts using specific tools (e.g.: ARIS, Visio, Mural)

Follow up with relevant partners for newly designed processes and accountabilities, finalize implementations

Advise transition managers on process for new transfers / transitions

Ensure compliance & alignment with all relevant policies including the GBS GPDS (Global Process Design Standards)

What you’ll need to be successful:

Relevant Finance or Economics Degree or other equivalent studies

Proficiency in English, other European language (Spanish, German, Polish etc.) is an advantage

Basic Project Management experience

Cash & Banking and Treasury experience min 4 years

relevant system knowledge like SAP, ZRG etc.

Relevant business experience and knowledge and ideally experience working in a BSC environment

MS Office experience

Process Design Tool experience (e.g.: ARIS, Visio, Mural) experience

Ability to prioritise, handle urgent issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner

Ability to manage conflicting work issues and deadlines

Ability to build networks effectively to get the proper information and share best practices

Ability to measure and supervise the development and results of the project

Good level of analytical skills, numeracy

Previous experience with standardisation and/ or automation

Goal-oriented, complex-thinking and working in a structured way

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure

Strong communication and cooperation skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.