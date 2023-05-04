Digital and Trade Market Manager

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the path reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge!



bp manufactures and markets lubricants – adding value through the Castrol brand, technology, and partnerships. Castrol is the pioneer of liquid engineering by developing the world's most advanced engine oils and fluids to keep the world moving. Our people are integral to our success. At Castrol, we promote a broad, diverse, and high-performance culture in which every individual can grow and perform to the very best of their capabilities.



We are looking for a marketing leader capable of creating, leading, and executing marketing initiatives within the region by influencing the respective distributors and by co-operatively growing the Castrol brand.



This position will play a key role in growing market share and profit. Will manage the trade marketing strategy and will lead the design, deployment, and execution of online and offline value-added offers. Will co-develop plans, together with National Distributors, by analyzing data from customers, competitors, and trends insights from the lubricants' market to improve brand’s performance.



The role will co-invest with the distributor designing and developing attractive local trade marketing plans. Including the design of the digital agenda and the cohesive performance of the Digital ecosystem using insightful communication, promotions, and activation programs that lead to the best experience for consumers and customers.



Key responsibilities:



• Strategic management of the region’s trade marketing & Digital agenda: Propose, create and co-deploy activities aligned with business priorities to grow volumes and improve profit by ensuring corporate branding standards and guidelines are respected.

• Support the delivery of volume targets per brand: together with the sales & marketing manager and the distributors, will create and deploy the trade marketing agenda supported by the digital execution.

• Guide and support National Distributors with trade marketing and Digital offer implementation, channel development, market research and competitive intelligence programs to identify market opportunities.

• Track distributor’s performance analyzing results: performance data, market, and competitor’s trends to manage correct value-added offers and digital programs.

• Ensure best in class communications: in charge of delivering relevant and attractive digital campaigns and initiatives, to customers and end consumers, measured against strategic brand objectives and critical metrics. Be responsible for the Digital Ecosystem to support business goals.

• Teamwork: work proactively and persuasively with Caribbean, Central & South America (CCSA) Marketing peers and NDs to strengthen marketing capabilities and efficiency. Foster teamwork and share the best practices within CCSA marketing team and distributors.



To make this happen, you should have:



• Bachelor’s degree in business, marketing, or related fields.

• Minimum 7 years of proven experience, knowledge and understanding in B2B and B2C marketing activation, offline and online communications, campaigns, and initiatives combining the right ATL and BTL efforts.

• Influencing capabilities by closely working with intercultural agencies and organizations with complex customer interfaces.

• Demonstrating disciplined executions and result/performance analysis.

• A strong understanding of customer insights, knowledge about the market and some sales experience.

• Experience planning and managing brands, running categories.

• Ability to develop and track strong customer value proposition.

• The skills to work daily with many other internal and external stakeholders.

• Be agile, recursive, and proactive to lead communications and in influencing counterparties.



