Digital and Trade Marketing Lead

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

bp manufactures and markets lubricants – adding value through the Castrol brand, technology and relationships. Castrol is the pioneer of liquid engineering by developing the world's most advanced engine oils and fluids to keep the world moving. Our people are integral to our success. At Castrol, we promote a broad, diverse and high-performance culture in which every individual can grow and perform to the very best of their capabilities.

This position will play a key role in defining and delivering the Service and Maintenance (S&M) strategy for Castrol CCSA (Caribbean, Central & South America). Will lead the Castrol branded workshop/ bike point growth agenda, influencing and supporting countries to deliver. Will work closely with the global S&M team and report to the CCSA Marketing Manager. This role offers the exciting opportunity to significantly contribute to delivering Castrol’s growth strategy across 30+ countries. Is a regional role with three key areas of responsibility: Trade offer: end to end responsibility for developing, deploying, and tracking Castrol’s B2B offer. This includes customer segmentation, using insights to define value add programs as well as delivering the best in class brand experience at the point of sale. Digital strategy: lead the B2B & B2C digital agenda. Optimizing the use of existing channels and implementing key tools such as the oil selector / where to buy. Responsible for developing a digital strategy that enables delivery of brand objectives in terms of reach, awareness and conversion, as well as B2B lead generation. Industrial offer: support the re-launch of the Industrial business, running communications and portfolio design as required.



Key Accountabilities

Act as single point of contact between the Global S&M team and CCSA for the design and implementation of valuable offers.

Define the Independent Workshop (IWS) strategy and agenda to deliver both network and volume growth and related key performance indicators.

Deploy valuable trade offer based on customer insights and distributor needs. Define data analytics tools to measure & track relevant KPIs.

Work proactively and persuasively with CCSA Marketing peers and National Distributors to strengthen trade capabilities and efficiency, foster teamwork and share best practices and insights regarding trends, competitors, markets and consumers.

Lead the digital marketing agenda. Building a deep understanding of countries’ individual requirements to define appropriate digital tools, channels, and content calendar to support execution.

Work in association with digital services vendors and identify new ones, where required. Optimize the application of all digital channels in the Digital Ecosystem & define respective channel roles in achieving marketing communications objectives.

Prepare the relaunch of the Castrol industrial business, including portfolio definition, product set up and creation of communication materials to support national distributors. Coordination of country projects in product management tools, streamline, as well as label management as required.

Manage and control marketing budget. Coordinate the investment of the corresponding funds with peers & CCSA Marketing Manager.

Bachelor’s degree in business, marketing or related fields.

Minimum 5 years of proven experience in B2B, B2C, trade marketing, digital marketing, brand, and category management.

Must have strong experience in digital marketing campaign execution, generating and applying customer insights to develop value proposition.

Experience working with agencies across multiple channels and countries.

Ability to translate marketing strategies into plans, defining service offer beyond products.

Experience working in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces.

Innovative, creative, passionate, problem solver, standout colleague, and eager to learn.

High level of spoken and written English.

#Remote