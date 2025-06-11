Digital & data product specialist, B2C pricing

Entity:Supply, Trading & Shipping
Marketing Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Supply, trading & shipping (ST&S) In supply, trading & shipping we play a central role in bp’s strategy, creating value for bp and our shareholders by integrating along and across our oil, gas and lower carbon value chains. We connect energy producers, suppliers, markets and customers to keep energy flowing today. Join us as we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader and help build out tomorrow’s energy system.
Role Synopsis
This role will be responsible for defining and developing digital product to accomplish the needs of the business users aligning with the strategic business vision as well as drive innovation opportunities.
We are looking for a problem solver who is passionate about well-designed and intuitive user flows. This role requires leading discoveries to build what is right for the business users and perform ruthless prioritisation to bring value to Global Integrated Pricing Programme (GIPP) and bp. This role will report into the senior manager, digital and data products.
Key Role Responsibilities & Requirements
Education
Business, Economics, STEM degree, MBA or equivalent experience
Additional Information
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
• Possibility to join our social communities and networks
• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
• Life and health insurance, medical care package
• And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Analytical Thinking, Business Insights, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer Partnerships, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Interactive Communication, Loyalty Management, Problem Solving, Product Management, Product Ownership, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.