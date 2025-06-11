Digital & data product specialist, B2C pricing

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Supply, trading & shipping (ST&S) In supply, trading & shipping we play a central role in bp’s strategy, creating value for bp and our shareholders by integrating along and across our oil, gas and lower carbon value chains. We connect energy producers, suppliers, markets and customers to keep energy flowing today. Join us as we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader and help build out tomorrow’s energy system.

Role Synopsis

This role will be responsible for defining and developing digital product to accomplish the needs of the business users aligning with the strategic business vision as well as drive innovation opportunities.

We are looking for a problem solver who is passionate about well-designed and intuitive user flows. This role requires leading discoveries to build what is right for the business users and perform ruthless prioritisation to bring value to Global Integrated Pricing Programme (GIPP) and bp. This role will report into the senior manager, digital and data products.

Key Role Responsibilities & Requirements

Research key customer trends and competitor activity in relation to retail fuel pricing to build a knowledge hub to continually improve product performance

Ability to immerse yourself in knowing your internal and/or external customer(s) needs to reimagine and innovate solutions.

Strong customer-centric approach and can demonstrate how you have previously built customer need and value into the products

Contribute to crafting product vision and roadmaps with an agile delivery approach in partnership with Technology while managing cyber, operational and/or regulatory risks

Be an owner of a subset of product features making strategic product recommendations which are grounded in data and insights

Demonstrable track record of discovering business user needs and translating them into inspirational, innovative solutions and detailed business requirements with a clear focus on business value. Ability to bring business user problem discovery and user experience into the behaviours of the team and apply them optimally

Work closely with business teams, leaders, science, and engineering teams in an agile development environment to launch features and experiences which delight our business users.

Experience in collaborating with teams in using relevant agile frameworks, such as Scrum and Kanban

Guides teams to reflect and identify improvements and move them towards dedication, working with teams remove obstacles and resolve issues

Acts as coach or mentor to guide teams and individuals to adopting an agile mentality and is seen as a leader in agile behaviours and practices

Continually seeks to accelerate development strategically through external partnership or re-use of internal capabilities, including our venture portfolio, identifying ‘best of breed’ features and crafting a robust buy / build / partner strategy against the product roadmap

Provide visibility of delivery to internal and external partners, raising issues as required to drive product launches

As needed, supports the management of service outcomes with suppliers and partners who provide developers to augment your team

Ability to communicate, collaborate and influence effectively with a key focus on writing down to bring alignment across stakeholders.

Education

Business, Economics, STEM degree, MBA or equivalent experience

Additional Information

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business Insights, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer Partnerships, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Interactive Communication, Loyalty Management, Problem Solving, Product Management, Product Ownership, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.