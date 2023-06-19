Job summary

We are looking for a Digital Design Lead to join our fast-growing design team, to partner with the design leadership team in delivering outstanding experiences with a project/programme of work. You will also have experience in leading large programmes of work with a focus on excellence in execution. You will be an inspirational people leader who thinks deeply about people, processes and systems and has broad experience across the spectrum of Design including Service, Product and Content Design and the supporting research.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



We are looking for a Digital Design Lead to join our fast-growing design team, to partner with the design leadership team in delivering outstanding experiences with a project/programme of work. You will also have experience in leading large programmes of work with a focus on excellence in execution. You will be an inspirational people leader who thinks deeply about people, processes and systems and has broad experience across the spectrum of Design including Service, Product and Content Design and the supporting research.



Purpose

To reimagine energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. We will aim to dramatically reduce carbon in our operations and in our production, and grow new low carbon businesses, products and services. We will advocate for fundamental and rapid progress towards Paris and strive to be a leader in transparency.

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world. All without compromising our operational risk management.

Working with us, you can do this by:

deploying our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and ‎safety ambitions

driving our digital transformation and pioneering new business models

collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions

originating, scaling and commercialising innovative ideas, and creating ground-breaking new ‎businesses from them

protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risks.

Because together we are:

Originators, builders, guardians and disruptors.‎

Engineers, technologists, scientists and entrepreneurs.‎

Empathetic, curious, creative and inclusive.

Humans are driven by need, but at their core they are fuelled by compassion. Empathy helps them make their decisions because compassion equals trust.

Your Skills

Be an expert communicator with empowering and educating your team and stakeholders on all things Design, taking project leaders on a journey to truly understand the value of design.

Monitor and accurately forecast future demand and the pipeline of work, and map these against cost and business objectives.

Lead on the tracking and measurement of the quality of design work at bp.

Lead on time and budget management, including tracking operational spend and managing budget allocations.

Have a good understanding of planning, executing and implementing design thinking methodology.

Build and iterate a cohesive view of the business unit service or product, using workshops, mentoring and effective practices to facilitate the collaboration of all Design project leaders creating a seamless cohesive experience for both the end users and delivery teams.

Be facilitator of visions and perspectives for all discipline peers in creating a shared vision and understanding of projects using the lenses of viability, desirability and feasibility.

Enable BP designers and agency design teams in applying UX principles, extensive personal knowledge and user research data to build user interfaces and other user interactions that implement information designs, user workflows, wireframes, and prototypes.

Able to lead and empower and bring together both BP designers as well as agency design teams provided by our agency partners and enable collaboration and insights sharing across project teams.

Accountabilities

You are required to have

BS/MS Degree; preference for Human Computer Interaction, Service Design, UX Design or Computer Science; or equivalent experience.

Experience of leading a wide range of team sizes from project specific to programme teams.

A portfolio that highlights your approach to problem solving coupled with your skills in service design, research, user experience, and design (both visual and interaction)

Knowledge of Agile or Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment is a plus.

Experience of working in a complex business environment supporting projects working to tight deadlines.

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Your Benefits

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



