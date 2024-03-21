Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Digital design lead

Digital design lead

Digital design lead

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ071073
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering


Job Family Group:

IT&S Group


Job Description:

We are looking for a Digital Design Lead to join our fast-growing design team, to partner with the design leadership team in delivering outstanding experiences with a project/programme of work. You will also have experience in leading large programmes of work with a focus on excellence in execution. You will be an inspirational people leader who thinks deeply about people, processes and systems and has broad experience across the spectrum of Design including Service, Product and Content Design and the supporting research.

Your skills

  • Be an expert communicator with empowering and educating your team and stakeholders on all things Design, taking project leaders on a journey to truly understand the value of design.
  • Monitor and accurately forecast future demand and the pipeline of work, and map these against cost and business objectives.
  • Lead on the tracking and measurement of the quality of design work at bp.
  • Lead on time and budget management, including tracking operational spend and managing budget allocations.
  • Have a good understanding of planning, executing and implementing design thinking methodology.
  • Build and iterate a cohesive view of the business unit service or product, using workshops, mentoring and effective practices to facilitate the collaboration of all Design project leaders creating a seamless cohesive experience for both the end users and delivery teams.
  • Be facilitator of visions and perspectives for all discipline peers in creating a shared vision and understanding of projects using the lenses of viability, desirability and feasibility.
  • Enable BP designers and agency design teams in applying UX principles, extensive personal knowledge and user research data to build user interfaces and other user interactions that implement information designs, user workflows, wireframes, and prototypes.
  • Able to lead and empower and bring together both BP designers as well as agency design teams provided by our agency partners and enable collaboration and insights sharing across project teams.

Experience

  • BS/MS Degree; preference for Human Computer Interaction, Service Design, UX Design or Computer Science; or equivalent experience.
  • Experience of leading a wide range of team sizes from project specific to programme teams.
  • A portfolio that highlights your approach to problem solving coupled with your skills in service design, research, user experience, and design (both visual and interaction)
  • Knowledge of Agile or Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment is a plus.
  • Experience of working in a complex business environment supporting projects working to tight deadlines.
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills

Your benefits

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements
  • Possibility to join social communities and networks
  • Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • And many other benefits!


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp